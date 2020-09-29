DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom , Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today the publication of its paper, "Long-term Cost-effectiveness of Dexcom G6 Real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes in the UK" in Diabetes Care .

For UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes, the Dexcom G6 rtCGM device is associated with significant improvements in clinical outcomes [1],[2] and is highly-cost effective over patient lifetimes

rtCGM is associated with significant improvement in glycaemic control and reduced incidence of hypoglycaemic events[1],[2] relative to fingerstick testing, but higher acquisition costs. A long-term health economic analysis was performed to establish the long-term cost-effectiveness of rtCGM (Dexcom G6) versus fingerstick testing alone in UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes.

Key findings from the study include:

Over patient lifetimes Dexcom G6 has been proven to be a highly cost-effective disease management option for patients with Type 1 diabetes, relative to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), also known as fingerstick testing

It has been proven that Dexcom G6 falls well below the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) willingness to pay threshold of £20,000 per quality-adjusted life years (QALY) gained with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of £9,558 per QALY gained

For UK-based patients with Type 1 diabetes, the Dexcom G6 device is associated with significant improvements in HbA1c and hypoglycaemia leading to improved quality of life and clinical outcomes for people with Type 1 diabetes

In the overall Type 1 diabetes population, Dexcom G6 was associated with an average incremental gain in quality-adjusted life expectancy of 1.49 QALYs compared with SMBG

The cost-effectiveness of Dexcom G6 was sensitive to capture the quality of benefits associated with reduced fear of hypoglycaemia and avoidance of fingerstick testing,* as well as the HbA1c benefit associated with rtCGM use

"The results of the UK Dexcom G6 cost effectiveness analysis, clearly demonstrates that rtCGM is not only good value for money but also a highly cost-effective intervention for people with uncontrolled diabetes," said Peter Lynch, vice president of global access at Dexcom. "This publication provides NICE with a robust economic analysis that along with our extensive clinical evidence should enable them to produce a Technology Appraisal on the Dexcom G6. This will support National Health Service England in providing equal access to rtCGM thus reducing the inconsistent postcode prescribing that is currently seen across NHS England."