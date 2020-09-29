DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Market launch Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October 29.09.2020 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Key Element of Enhanced E-Commerce Strategy

ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October

Adlermode.com Offers New Functionalities and Sleek, Appealing Design

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 29 September 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG has given its online shop a complete makeover, with a host of new functionalities and a sleek, appealing design, to be rolled out on 6 October 2020. This is a key step towards implementing the Company's new e-commerce strategy, which focuses on brisk expansion.

Ambitious targets to boost e-commerce business

One key element to Adler Modemärkte AG's growth strategy is to expand its e-commerce business. The new online shop, originally announced to go live in 2021, has been designed to better service the needs of customers and is set to launch three months earlier than planned. This means it will be available to customers for the key Christmas business. The re-launch of the online shop also extends to the ADLER app, which now also offers new functionalities.

"Our new, state-of-the-art online shop fulfils our promise to customers, creating a seamless link between in-store and online trading to offer our target group the best shopping experience across all channels," said Carmine Petraglia, CCO at Adler Modemärkte AG.

ADLER's original goal was to lift online revenue above the €30 million mark by 2023. With the publication of the half-yearly results for 2020, the targets for online trading were revised significantly upwards. ADLER is also counting on its roughly 9 million customer loyalty cardholders to help it achieve this target.

New functionalities for an improved shopping experience

Ten years after going live, the new online shop is now being tailored to better suit customer needs. The design of the new online shop focuses in particular on personalised offers that take into account customers' individual preferences.