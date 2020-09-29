 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 10:51  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Market launch
Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October

29.09.2020 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG


Key Element of Enhanced E-Commerce Strategy

ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October
Adlermode.com Offers New Functionalities and Sleek, Appealing Design

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 29 September 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG has given its online shop a complete makeover, with a host of new functionalities and a sleek, appealing design, to be rolled out on 6 October 2020. This is a key step towards implementing the Company's new e-commerce strategy, which focuses on brisk expansion.

Ambitious targets to boost e-commerce business
One key element to Adler Modemärkte AG's growth strategy is to expand its e-commerce business. The new online shop, originally announced to go live in 2021, has been designed to better service the needs of customers and is set to launch three months earlier than planned. This means it will be available to customers for the key Christmas business. The re-launch of the online shop also extends to the ADLER app, which now also offers new functionalities.

"Our new, state-of-the-art online shop fulfils our promise to customers, creating a seamless link between in-store and online trading to offer our target group the best shopping experience across all channels," said Carmine Petraglia, CCO at Adler Modemärkte AG.

ADLER's original goal was to lift online revenue above the €30 million mark by 2023. With the publication of the half-yearly results for 2020, the targets for online trading were revised significantly upwards. ADLER is also counting on its roughly 9 million customer loyalty cardholders to help it achieve this target.

New functionalities for an improved shopping experience
Ten years after going live, the new online shop is now being tailored to better suit customer needs. The design of the new online shop focuses in particular on personalised offers that take into account customers' individual preferences.

Seite 1 von 3
Adler Modemaerkte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG implements share split
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA ...
DGAP-News: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group maintains strong growth in second quarter of 2020/21 ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG führt Aktiensplit durch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop (deutsch)
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:22 Uhr
557
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?