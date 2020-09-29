 

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Innovative digital mutiple-use system: Social Chain AG acquires a stake in VYTAL

The Social Chain AG: Innovative digital mutiple-use system: Social Chain AG acquires a stake in VYTAL (news with additional features)

Media Release

Innovative digital mutiple-use system:
Social Chain AG acquires a stake in VYTAL

- After deal in the German VOX TV Show "Die Höhle der Löwen" (equivalent to the British "Dragons' Den"): Social Chain AG acquires 12.5 percent of the shares in the Cologne start-up VYTAL

- Broad awareness for a sustainable concept: 2.4 million viewers follow the pitch of the VYTAL founders on television

- Dr. Georg Kofler: "VYTAL is one of the most promising business models I have seen in "Die Höhle der Löwen".

Berlin/Cologne, 29 September 2020. An audience of millions for a good deal. 2.4 million TV viewers watched yesterday as Dr. Georg Kofler secured a stake in the Cologne start-up VYTAL for Social Chain AG in the VOX TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen". Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) has acquired a 12.5 percent stake in the company that offers the first digital and deposit-free, multiple-use system in Germany. "This is a good deal for VYTAL, Social Chain AG and the environment," says Kofler. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and anchor shareholder of Social Chain AG is one of the investors in the VOX show "Die Höhle der Löwen". "The broad publicity will help to give VYTAL's idea a real boost," says Kofler.

The digital multiple-use platform from VYTAL offers high-quality, leak-proof food packaging for takeaway and delivery meals. VYTAL's partners are restaurants, delivery services, canteens and supermarkets. VYTAL is free for consumers. They register once in the VYTAL app and can then borrow and return bowls from any partner. So far, VYTAL has already attracted over 270 partners. Further information about VYTAL is available at vytal.org

"We want to make reusable packaging as simple and convenient as single-use packaging - only better," says Sven Witthöft, who founded VYTAL 2019 together with Dr. Tim Breker. "Better through functional, high-quality packaging and better through additional digital benefits. Consumers and companies learn how much packaging waste they have avoided. Pre-order solutions and bonus systems are in preparation. VYTAL offers many partners additional digital opportunities, from marketing to sustainability reporting. "It is precisely because of our digital DNA that Social Chain AG, with its integrated understanding of social media, is a perfect strategic partner," says Witthöft.

