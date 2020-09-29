 

United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Upholds PTAB Decisions in Favor of Voip-Pal’s Patents Against Apple

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 11:00  |  74   |   |   

Oral arguments in the Company’s second Alice 101 Motion to Dismiss cases at the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. against Apple and Amazon are set for November 3, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has ruled in favor of Voip-Pal in its long legal battle against Apple. In a decision announced on September 25, 2020, the Court upheld the December 21, 2018 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denying Apple’s request for sanctions. The CAFC also affirmed the PTAB’s ruling that Voip-Pal’s ’815 and ’005 patents are non-obvious. Moreover, the Court rejected Apple’s bid to invalidate certain claims that had not been declared ineligible in a parallel district court case.

A recent IPWatchdog article describing the decision of the appellate court is linked here for your convenience.

Voip-Pal is currently the plaintiff in multiple patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. The defendants are some of the largest companies in the world and have a combined market cap of 5.73 trillion dollars.

  • Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-267
  • Google LLC; Civil Action No. 20-cv-269
  • Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-272
  • Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-275
  • Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-00327 
  • AT&T, Inc. et al., ; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-00325 

Additionally, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington D.C. has scheduled oral argument for November 3, 2020 in Voip-Pal’s cases against Apple and Amazon, Case Nos. 20-1241, 20-1244.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We are very pleased with this outcome and the court’s decision to once again uphold our intellectual property. Our patents have been challenged with IPR’s 12 times and each time we have prevailed. This latest decision affirming the PTAB’s ruling is vindication of the validity of our patents.”

“We will never stop fighting for our shareholders and we are looking forward to proceeding with our pending cases in the Western District of Texas.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
   
IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com
   
IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

 


VOIP-PAL.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...