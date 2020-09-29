 

Aurora Joins Open FactSet Marketplace, Giving Users More Access to Insightful Data on Mobile App Usage in China

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is now a registered provider on the Open:FactSet Marketplace (“OFM”). All data partners are reviewed and screened by FactSet before being accepted into the program.

“Having our datasets available through the Open:FactSet Marketplace is a significant accomplishment for driving greater adoption of our unique mobile developer services and vertical applications,” commented Alan Wong, Head of Financial Market Products at Aurora Mobile. “Mobile app development and deployment will only grow as we see greater mobile penetration and as digitalization cuts across all industries, so there is growing value in having insight into the leading apps in China. Joining Open:FactSet allows us to distribute these valuable insights to a wider audience and provide a more convenient way to analyze mobile app usage and penetration rates for virtually any app in China. We are very excited about having access to this distribution channel for our insightful app data and look forward to more opportunities for growth.”

Currently, the available datasets on FactSet are based on the Company’s iApp product, which is a comprehensive database of almost all mobile applications in China, allowing subscribers of the data to view and track the installation, usage, and other information of the app on a daily basis with minimal lag. This information can help investors and companies form investment and business strategies around any company in China with a mobile application.

For further information regarding this collaboration, please contact Alan Wong at alan.wong@jiguang.cn or +852 9027 0326, or Stefanie Tavolato at stavolato@factset.com.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

