SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is now a registered provider on the Open:FactSet Marketplace (“OFM”). All data partners are reviewed and screened by FactSet before being accepted into the program.



“Having our datasets available through the Open:FactSet Marketplace is a significant accomplishment for driving greater adoption of our unique mobile developer services and vertical applications,” commented Alan Wong, Head of Financial Market Products at Aurora Mobile. “Mobile app development and deployment will only grow as we see greater mobile penetration and as digitalization cuts across all industries, so there is growing value in having insight into the leading apps in China. Joining Open:FactSet allows us to distribute these valuable insights to a wider audience and provide a more convenient way to analyze mobile app usage and penetration rates for virtually any app in China. We are very excited about having access to this distribution channel for our insightful app data and look forward to more opportunities for growth.”