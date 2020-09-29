DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance 29-Sep-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance

Ladenburg, Germany, 29 September 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has adjusted its guidance for the current fiscal year published in March 2020. This is due to increased operating expenses for the validation and manufacturing of the next two ATAC development candidates, which will be incurred during the year, as well as a better predictability for the expected sales and the overall result.

The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects operating expenses between EUR 26.0 million and EUR 28.0 million (previously: EUR 20.0 million to EUR 24.0 million). Sales and other income will continue to range between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 10.0 million (previously: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 10.0 million). Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -16.0 million and EUR -19.0 million is expected (previously: EUR -11.0 million to EUR -15.0 million).

For 2020, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 20.0 million (previously: EUR 11.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 1.7 million per month (previously: EUR 0.9 million and EUR 1.3 million). Based on the updated planning and the financing commitment of the main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, the company's financing is still secured until mid-2021.

The Interim Management Statement on the first nine months of 2020 will be published as planned on 8 October 2020.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.