Updated Financial Calender
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020
Financial Calendar 2020 for A/S Storebælt, A/S Øresund, Sund & Bælt
Partner A/S, Femern Bælt A/S, A/S Femern Landanlæg, BroBizz A/S and
BroBizz Operatør A/S
Date Event
25 March 2020 Publication of financial statements for 2019
17 April 2020 Annual General meeting
12 May 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January – 31 March
2020
31 August 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January – 30 June
2020
25 November 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January – 30 September
2020
