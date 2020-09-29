 

Mimecast Announces Integration with Theta Lake

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 11:30  |  82   |   |   

Mimecast Cloud Archive for Theta Lake streamlines governance archive of communications and productivity apps in the remote working era

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the availability of Mimecast Cloud Archive for Theta Lake. The robust integration is designed to streamline risk analysis and governance efforts in the current remote working era to enable capture, retention, eDiscovery, and automated risk detection across relevant productivity applications. Key productivity applications include e-mail, audio, video, and chat data from Webex Teams, Webex Meetings, Zoom (Meetings, Phone, Chat), Microsoft Teams (Chat, Calls, and Meetings), RingCentral Office, Slack, LogMeIn, BlueJeans, and more. Integrating archive data into a unified environment can help bring significant benefits including speed of search, risk reduction, cost minimization and user-friendly compliance.

Effective risk and information governance have always been a business-critical issue, and the introduction of new productivity and communication applications to support remote working efforts has only increased the need. Organizations must adapt to intelligently capture, manage and retain rich, high-volume data. When data is stored in multiple silos and disparate cloud environments, governance relevant data becomes difficult to identify and collect.

“Although the way we conduct business has dramatically changed in recent months, governance requirements remain and are increasing with new privacy regulations and litigation on the rise. All organizations must adapt to intelligently capture, manage and retain their communication data,” said Garth Landers, director of product marketing at Mimecast. “Mimecast Cloud Archive for Theta Lake is designed to streamline information governance in the remote working era, allowing key stakeholders to quickly analyze data, manage risk and monitor productivity applications.”

Theta Lake provides a fully-featured, supervised-focused media player, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted review workspace, timestamp of risk detections and a search across any content – spoken, shown or shared. When combined with Mimecast Cloud Archive, the solution helps organizations:

  • Retain and supervise unified communications – Capture, archive, and search across video, audio, chat, and other unified communication content within Mimecast from Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, RingCentral, Zoom, Slack, BlueJeans, and other UC sources.
  • Quickly find messages – Create saved searches in Mimecast Cloud Archive to easily retain important content efficiently. Search across UC content metadata, along with transcripts, risk scores, types of risks that were automatically identified in content, and more.
  • Manage compliance and risk – Analyze content against regulatory, corporate compliance, conduct, security, data leakage, and custom policies. Theta Lake uses AI and ML to detect problematic content across voice, content shared on screen, webcam images, virtual whiteboards, documents, chat messages, and shared media.
  • Comply with regulations – Integration will help your organization meet financial services and regulatory requirements for compliance supervision and other use cases.
  • Intuitive user interfaces – Providing faster insights and greater productivity for all stakeholders including IT, legal and compliance.
    Seite 1 von 2
    Mimecast UK Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Mimecast Limited Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Camera
15.09.20
Mimecast Receives FedRAMP Ready Designation
11.09.20
Mimecast to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Software Conference
02.09.20
Mimecast Recognized as Leader in Data Archive, Email Backup, Security Awareness Training and Email Security Gateway
01.09.20
Mimecast Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store