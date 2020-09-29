New Study Postoperative Pain Can Be Reduced by Using NOL Monitoring to Guide Analgesic Medication During Surgery
Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - A new study has found that monitoring pain
response levels during surgery with NOL technology (Medasense, Ramat Gan,
Israel) can help reduce postoperative pain. Exploring the potential use of NOL
monitoring to help enhance recovery after surgery, the study demonstrated that
patient pain scores after surgery were 33% lower when administration of pain
medication during surgery was guided with NOL monitoring.
"High pain scores following surgical procedures are common and are associated
with poor patient outcomes; but on the other hand we know that excessive use of
opioids administered during the surgery itself to prevent postoperative pain can
cause other complications," explains Prof. Dahan of Leiden University Medical
Center's Department of Anesthesiology, who led the study.
NOL monitoring provides a reliable index to objectively detect and quantify
noxious stimuli during anaesthesia, when patients can't communicate, guiding the
clinical team in tailored opioid dosing for each patient. Earlier studies have
shown that the NOL index outperforms other indexes for monitoring of pain
response to surgical stimuli and that NOL-guided analgesia resulted in reduced
intraoperative opioid consumption, leading to fewer intraoperative hypotensive
events.
The new study, just published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia (BJA)
(https://bjanaesthesia.org/article/S0007-0912(20)30681-4/fulltext) [1], followed
50 patients undergoing elective abdominal surgery in a two-center randomized
controlled trial. The patients were randomly divided so that one group received
NOL-guided analgesia dosing during the surgery and the control group received
analgesics according to standard of care (based on hemodynamic monitoring). The
study showed that while there was no increase in overall dosing in the
NOL-guided group, the patients in that group reported less pain in the first 90
minutes compared to the control arm.
In addition, stress hormone levels (ACTH and cortisol) were on average up to 50%
lower in the NOL-guided group, which clinically aligns with the lower pain
response levels in those patients during surgery.
"Clinicians using NOL monitoring to guide analgesia are able to identify more
accurately when a patient's pain response level rises and to tailor analgesic
medication more accurately. As we found that opioid dosing overall was not
different between the groups, we can confidently relate the difference in
outcomes to the timing of individualized dosing as guided by the NOL monitor,"
Prof. Dahan concluded.
About Medasense and NOL Technology
Medasense ( http://www.medasense.com/ ) offers a breakthrough technology that
enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid
overmedication. Medasense's flagship product, the PMD-200(TM) with its NOL®
index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the
patient's pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary
non-invasive sensor platform.
The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating
rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.
Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes,
including opioid sparing.
The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe exclusively by Medtronic, is cleared for
marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel and Australia, and enables
connectivity with Philips patient monitors.
Watch Medasense's 1-minute video (https://youtu.be/-JQevE0Vgl4)
1. Meijer, F., Honing, M., Roor, T., Toet, S., Calis, P., Olofsen, E., Martini,
C., van Velzen, M., Aarts, L., Niesters, M., Boon, M., Dahan, A. (2020). Reduced
postoperative pain using Nociception Level-guided fentanyl dosing during
sevoflurane anaesthesia: a randomised controlled trial. British Journal of
Anaesthesia , In Press. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bja.2020.07.057 .
