Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - A new study has found that monitoring pain

response levels during surgery with NOL technology (Medasense, Ramat Gan,

Israel) can help reduce postoperative pain. Exploring the potential use of NOL

monitoring to help enhance recovery after surgery, the study demonstrated that

patient pain scores after surgery were 33% lower when administration of pain

medication during surgery was guided with NOL monitoring.



"High pain scores following surgical procedures are common and are associated

with poor patient outcomes; but on the other hand we know that excessive use of

opioids administered during the surgery itself to prevent postoperative pain can

cause other complications," explains Prof. Dahan of Leiden University Medical

Center's Department of Anesthesiology, who led the study.





NOL monitoring provides a reliable index to objectively detect and quantifynoxious stimuli during anaesthesia, when patients can't communicate, guiding theclinical team in tailored opioid dosing for each patient. Earlier studies haveshown that the NOL index outperforms other indexes for monitoring of painresponse to surgical stimuli and that NOL-guided analgesia resulted in reducedintraoperative opioid consumption, leading to fewer intraoperative hypotensiveevents.The new study, just published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia (BJA)(https://bjanaesthesia.org/article/S0007-0912(20)30681-4/fulltext) [1], followed50 patients undergoing elective abdominal surgery in a two-center randomizedcontrolled trial. The patients were randomly divided so that one group receivedNOL-guided analgesia dosing during the surgery and the control group receivedanalgesics according to standard of care (based on hemodynamic monitoring). Thestudy showed that while there was no increase in overall dosing in theNOL-guided group, the patients in that group reported less pain in the first 90minutes compared to the control arm.In addition, stress hormone levels (ACTH and cortisol) were on average up to 50%lower in the NOL-guided group, which clinically aligns with the lower painresponse levels in those patients during surgery."Clinicians using NOL monitoring to guide analgesia are able to identify moreaccurately when a patient's pain response level rises and to tailor analgesicmedication more accurately. As we found that opioid dosing overall was notdifferent between the groups, we can confidently relate the difference inoutcomes to the timing of individualized dosing as guided by the NOL monitor,"Prof. Dahan concluded.About Medasense and NOL TechnologyMedasense ( http://www.medasense.com/ ) offers a breakthrough technology thatenables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoidovermedication. Medasense's flagship product, the PMD-200(TM) with its NOL®index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies thepatient's pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietarynon-invasive sensor platform.The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operatingrooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes,including opioid sparing.The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe exclusively by Medtronic, is cleared formarketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel and Australia, and enablesconnectivity with Philips patient monitors.Watch Medasense's 1-minute video (https://youtu.be/-JQevE0Vgl4)1. Meijer, F., Honing, M., Roor, T., Toet, S., Calis, P., Olofsen, E., Martini,C., van Velzen, M., Aarts, L., Niesters, M., Boon, M., Dahan, A. (2020). Reducedpostoperative pain using Nociception Level-guided fentanyl dosing duringsevoflurane anaesthesia: a randomised controlled trial. British Journal ofAnaesthesia , In Press. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bja.2020.07.057 .