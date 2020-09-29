Former CoreMedia SVP Joins EMnify as Product Lead Amidst Strong Growth Period for IoT Connectivity Provider

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Berlin-headquartered IoT connectivity provider EMnify continues growth story

with new product lead

- Effective 14th September, Knud Kegel is Vice President Product based in Berlin

- Kegel brings with him 10+ years of expertise in B2B SaaS product leadership

experience



Leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider EMnify today announces the

appointment of Knud Kegel as Vice President Product. As Vice President Product,

Kegel will lead EMnify's product management at both the Berlin and Würzburg

locations, driving product-led growth. He will work closely with the EMnify

management team.





The recent demand for this role speaks to EMnify's growth in recent months.Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, EMnify has signed newcustomers, developed new product features and onboarded key new hires. Kegelbegan his role on September 14th reporting directly to EMnify CTO andCo-Founder, Martin Giess.Kegel's strong background most recently as Senior Vice President Marketing andBusiness Development and previously Vice President of Engineering at CoreMediais in line with EMnify's belief in driving customer success through product-ledgrowth. Combined with his proven leadership experience and digital productmanagement expertise, Kegel is the prime candidate to help drive EMnify's globalproduct strategy.Knud Kegel , VP Product, EMnify comments: "I am very excited to join EMnify, thecloud-based core network for global IoT connectivity is a unique technology forthe fast growing IoT market. The founders and management team have a greatvision to drive the company and an ambition which I share and hope to bring tolife in driving EMnify's IoT connectivity product portfolio."Martin Giess , CTO, comments: "Knud joins the business at a pivotal time inEMnify's product development. As more and more connected devices emerge, theopportunity to transform digitally extends to industries that were previouslyexcluded from digitization. In his new role, Knud will ensure EMnify isbuilding, shipping and supporting the right products to enable outstanding IoTsolutions for all sectors."Frank Stöcker , CEO, comments: "With our German engineered software innovationsand proven product market fit we're proud to further scale our offering. Knud isa great addition with his holistic experience in SaaS platforms and productleadership to drive product led growth. We are delighted to welcome him onboard."Prior to joining CoreMedia, Kegel headed his own web content managementconsultancy. He graduated from the Wedel Polytechnic with a Diploma in MediaInformation Technology.About EMnifyEMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowersbusinesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industrybarriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker,Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industrythrough its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity - addressingone of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution andcustomer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that supportthousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity isavailable in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.