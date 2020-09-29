 

Former CoreMedia SVP Joins EMnify as Product Lead Amidst Strong Growth Period for IoT Connectivity Provider

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Berlin-headquartered IoT connectivity provider EMnify continues growth story
with new product lead
- Effective 14th September, Knud Kegel is Vice President Product based in Berlin
- Kegel brings with him 10+ years of expertise in B2B SaaS product leadership
experience

Leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider EMnify today announces the
appointment of Knud Kegel as Vice President Product. As Vice President Product,
Kegel will lead EMnify's product management at both the Berlin and Würzburg
locations, driving product-led growth. He will work closely with the EMnify
management team.

The recent demand for this role speaks to EMnify's growth in recent months.
Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, EMnify has signed new
customers, developed new product features and onboarded key new hires. Kegel
began his role on September 14th reporting directly to EMnify CTO and
Co-Founder, Martin Giess.

Kegel's strong background most recently as Senior Vice President Marketing and
Business Development and previously Vice President of Engineering at CoreMedia
is in line with EMnify's belief in driving customer success through product-led
growth. Combined with his proven leadership experience and digital product
management expertise, Kegel is the prime candidate to help drive EMnify's global
product strategy.

Knud Kegel , VP Product, EMnify comments: "I am very excited to join EMnify, the
cloud-based core network for global IoT connectivity is a unique technology for
the fast growing IoT market. The founders and management team have a great
vision to drive the company and an ambition which I share and hope to bring to
life in driving EMnify's IoT connectivity product portfolio."

Martin Giess , CTO, comments: "Knud joins the business at a pivotal time in
EMnify's product development. As more and more connected devices emerge, the
opportunity to transform digitally extends to industries that were previously
excluded from digitization. In his new role, Knud will ensure EMnify is
building, shipping and supporting the right products to enable outstanding IoT
solutions for all sectors."

Frank Stöcker , CEO, comments: "With our German engineered software innovations
and proven product market fit we're proud to further scale our offering. Knud is
a great addition with his holistic experience in SaaS platforms and product
leadership to drive product led growth. We are delighted to welcome him on
board."

Prior to joining CoreMedia, Kegel headed his own web content management
consultancy. He graduated from the Wedel Polytechnic with a Diploma in Media
Information Technology.

About EMnify

EMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowers
businesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industry
barriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker,
Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industry
through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity - addressing
one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution and
customer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that support
thousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity is
available in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283165/Knud_Kegel.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283164/EMnify_Logo.jpg

Contact:

EMnify GmbH | Charlottenstr. 4 | 10969 BerlinMaura McCarthy
PR and Communications Manager
maura.mccarthy@emnify.com
+49(0)17671698760 | www.emnify.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148643/4719816
OTS: EMnify


