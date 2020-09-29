UTStarcom Announces New Product in its SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform

The product is intended to be used as an access layer node in 4G/5G transport networks, as well as serving other applications, including edge data center interconnect and high-capacity broadband aggregation. The product shares all the key features and benefits of the SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform, including support of Segment Routing over MPLS (SR-MPLS) and MPLS-TP tunneling, TDM-like Ethernet based on FlexE/G.mtn, highly accurate time synchronization and SDN-based network intelligence and automation. The SkyFlux SPN803S is fully compatible and designed to work in the same network together with other SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport platform products, including the SkyFlux SPN805S aggregation device and SOO Station Release 3.2 SDN Controller released earlier this year.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today a new product in the SkyFlux product line, the SkyFlux SPN803S, following the recent introduction of its cutting-edge Converged Packet Transport platform, SkyFlux.

Dr. Zhaochen Huang, UTStarcom’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As 5G network rollouts accelerate, we intend to support the industry by delivering the most needed transport network infrastructure products designed and optimized specifically for 5G. This new product release that is launched shortly after the initial release of the SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport platform demonstrates our focus on this market and ambition to be one of the market leaders in 5G transport networking.”

UTStarcom’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, Mr. Steven Chen, said, “The SkyFlux SPN803S plays a highly important role of an Access node in our Converged Packet Transport portfolio addressing connectivity requirements of 5G DU, CU, MEC. It is optimized for use in 5G midhaul and backhaul networks including the Cell-Side Router (CSR) application scenario, providing high switching capacity of 320Gbps, and a large number of 10GE/25GE (and larger) user Ethernet interfaces needed to provide sufficient capacity to DU/CU nodes of 5G network. High-performance aggregation and seamless traffic forwarding over the backhaul network is achieved in the SkyFlux SPN803S as a result of the support of FlexE transport and Segment Routing tunnels over 50GE and 100GE network interfaces.”

Mr. Chen continued, ”Similar to other products in the SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport product line, the SkyFlux SPN803S product supports hard and soft network slicing, a variety of services, comprehensive OAM and protection mechanisms, as well as extremely accurate time and clock synchronization, enabling end-to-end delivery of highly accurate synchronization over the packet network. The product benefits from the deep buffer and strong built-in features of the advanced switching chip used in the product, which also opens a possibility to support Segment Routing over IPv6 data plane (SRv6) in the future (TBD). We believe this product being an integral part of the SkyFlux eco-system will play an important role in enabling a variety of 5G use cases and supporting fast deployment and efficient operation of 5G networks.”

Key features of the SkyFlux SPN803S include:

320Gbps switching capacity

1GE/10GE/25GE/50GE/100GE UNI/NNI

50GE/100GE FlexE NNI

FlexE/G.mtn, FlexE/G.mtn Cross-Connect

Segment Routing (SR-MPLS), MPLS-TP

Highly accurate time synchronization

2RU chassis, 300mm depth rack installation

4 interface card slots

1+1 power supply redundancy.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Tel: +86 571 8192 8888

Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations

Email: njiang@utstar.com / utsi-ir@utstar.com

In the United States: