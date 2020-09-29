Airtel And Radware Partner to Offer Cloud Security Services to Businesses in India

As part of the agreement, traffic from Airtel’s customers will be secured via a new India-based scrubbing service center, which is hosted by Airtel’s Nxtra Data.

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telco, today announced a partnership under which Airtel will offer Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF, and Bot Manager cloud security services to enterprise customers.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head of Cloud and Security business, Bharti Airtel said, “As businesses undergo digital transformation, their security requirements are also evolving given the ever changing, increasingly complex threats. We are delighted to partner with Radware and offer their solutions to customers in India as part of our Airtel Secure portfolio. We are also happy to host Radware’s new scrubbing center in India and the facility will bring new security capabilities to customers in the region.”

“Airtel serves businesses as an ISP, a data center operator, a mobile and telecom operator, and a managed security service provider, making them an ideal partner for us,” said Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer for Radware. “Airtel’s comprehensive services and global customer footprint necessitate cloud security solutions that give their customers the flexibility, scalability, and visibility they need to grow and protect their businesses, no matter where they are. The partnership is a natural fit.”

Radware solutions for service providers transform carrier networks into more service-aware, resilient and cost-effective networks for their enterprise customers by delivering visibility, optimization, resilience, scalability, security and control to effectively manage IP services for Telecom Providers, Cable Multiple Systems Operators (MSOs), and Cloud Providers.

Airtel serves over one million businesses in India with its integrated solutions and is the largest player in the enterprise connectivity space.

ABOUT RADWARE

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.