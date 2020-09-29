 

Publicis Sapient Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Sapient, the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, has today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment. Publicis Sapient was among 13 service providers that participated in this evaluation.

The report, authored by Douglas Hayward, Research Director, Worldwide Digital Strategy and Agency Services at IDC, noted that "Publicis Sapient is a good fit for organizations looking for a partner combining the creativity of a holding company agency with the design and enterprise-grade technology capabilities of an IT and business consultancy." Overall, Publicis Sapient was recognized for its business value delivery, people quality, and client empathy.

"Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient drives end-to-end CX transformation by fusing creativity with design and enterprise wide technology and business capabilities," said Douglas Hayward, Research Director, Worldwide Digital Strategy and Agency Services at IDC. "Clients that IDC talked to particularly praised Publicis Sapient's people quality, business value delivery and client empathy. The result is innovation that drives measurable business results for clients."

"In a year where delivering top quality customer experience transformation is top of mind for virtually every business, we are honored to be recognized for the quality and consistency of our work in this space," said Nigel Vaz, CEO at Publicis Sapient. "We're relentless about drawing the best from our SPEED capabilities: strategy, product, experience, engineering and data, in a creative way to provide our clients' customers with leading experiences."

The IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services is designed to help organizations as they evaluate which customer experience improvement service provider would best suit their needs. An important element of this IDC MarketScape evaluation was input from customers on vendors' capabilities and other key characteristics. One Publicis Sapient customer stated, "They are good at technology as well as creativity. They push us to look at innovation not just as a source of increased speed but as a way to service customers better because their needs have changed."

To view the IDC MarketScape report excerpt (Doc # US45658220, September 2020), please visit publicissapient.com

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting, and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting, and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

