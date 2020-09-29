NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report Shows Dramatic Increase in Multivector DDoS Attacks in First-Half 2020

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), today announced the findings of its 1H 2020 Threat Intelligence Report, which reinforces the dramatic impact cybercriminals have had during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attackers focused on COVID-era lifelines such as healthcare, e-commerce, and educational services with complex, high-throughput attacks designed to overwhelm and quickly take them down.

“The first half of 2020 witnessed a radical change in DDoS attack methodology to shorter, faster, harder-hitting complex multi-vector attacks that we expect to continue,” stated Richard Hummel, threat intelligence lead, NETSCOUT. “Adversaries increased attacks against online platforms and services crucial in an increasingly digital world, such as e-commerce, education, financial services, and healthcare. No matter the target, adversary, or tactic used, it remains imperative that defenders and security professionals remain vigilant in these challenging days to protect the critical infrastructure that connects and enables the modern world.”