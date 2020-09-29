Aptorum Group Launches Infectious Disease Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Start-up and Exclusively In-licensed from Singapore based Accelerate Technologies To Co-Develop Molecular Based Rapid Pathogen Diagnostics Technology To Track Pathogenic Genome

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced its launch of Aptorum Innovations - an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd (“Accelerate Technologies”), commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (“A*STAR”), to co-develop novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics (“RPIDD”) technology. Aptorum Innovations, intends to target the global molecular diagnostics market estimated to reach USD$13.8billion in market size by 2025, of which 60% is estimated to be attributable to the infectious disease segment1, with its next-generation RPIDD technology.

The RPIDD technology was initiated and currently under development at A*STAR. The core objectives of RPIDD are to rapidly and accurately identify and detect existing or emerging unknown pathogens (including DNA/RNA-based viruses such as coronavirus, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, fungi, etc.), in a cost-effective, unbiased and broad-spectrum manner, through liquid biopsy (patients’ blood samples and is potentially adaptable for other sample types), genome sequencing and artificial intelligence driven software analytics. A key objective is also to develop RPIDD to leverage existing and emerging Next-Generation Sequencing platforms for pathogenic genome sequencing analysis.

Aptorum Innovations Pte Ltd (“Aptorum Innovations”), a subsidiary of Aptorum Group, is the exclusive licensee and commercializing party of the technology being developed in close cooperation with A*STAR and licensed by Accelerate Technologies. Subject to further validation and optimization of the RPIDD technology, Aptorum Group intends to open its initial series of RPIDD-driven infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics laboratories over the course of the next two years, with at least one flagship location in Singapore in collaboration with local hospitals and clinics; other targeted follow-on locations include the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom. Through A*STAR, the technology is currently undergoing product optimization at its Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD) and A*STAR will continue to perform further clinical validation with Singapore based hospital provider; Aptorum Innovations will facilitate further clinical validation with other locations including but not limited to Australia-based Talem Medical Group, Raffles Medical Group (Hong Kong) and other future collaboration potentials.