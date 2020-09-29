 

Aptorum Group Launches Infectious Disease Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Start-up and Exclusively In-licensed from Singapore based Accelerate Technologies To Co-Develop Molecular Based Rapid Pathogen Diagnostics Technology To Track Pathogenic Genome

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 12:00  |  104   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, announced its launch of Aptorum Innovations - an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd (“Accelerate Technologies”), commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (“A*STAR”), to co-develop novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics (“RPIDD”) technology. Aptorum Innovations, intends to target the global molecular diagnostics market estimated to reach USD$13.8billion in market size by 2025, of which 60% is estimated to be attributable to the infectious disease segment1, with its next-generation RPIDD technology.

The RPIDD technology was initiated and currently under development at A*STAR. The core objectives of RPIDD are to rapidly and accurately identify and detect existing or emerging unknown pathogens (including DNA/RNA-based viruses such as coronavirus, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, fungi, etc.), in a cost-effective, unbiased and broad-spectrum manner, through liquid biopsy (patients’ blood samples and is potentially adaptable for other sample types), genome sequencing and artificial intelligence driven software analytics. A key objective is also to develop RPIDD to leverage existing and emerging Next-Generation Sequencing platforms for pathogenic genome sequencing analysis.

Aptorum Innovations Pte Ltd (“Aptorum Innovations”), a subsidiary of Aptorum Group, is the exclusive licensee and commercializing party of the technology being developed in close cooperation with A*STAR and licensed by Accelerate Technologies. Subject to further validation and optimization of the RPIDD technology, Aptorum Group intends to open its initial series of RPIDD-driven infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics laboratories over the course of the next two years, with at least one flagship location in Singapore in collaboration with local hospitals and clinics; other targeted follow-on locations include the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom. Through A*STAR, the technology is currently undergoing product optimization at its Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD) and A*STAR will continue to perform further clinical validation with Singapore based hospital provider; Aptorum Innovations will facilitate further clinical validation with other locations including but not limited to Australia-based Talem Medical Group, Raffles Medical Group (Hong Kong) and other future collaboration potentials.

Seite 1 von 4
Aptorum Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Aptorum Group gründet Tochtergesellschaft mit Spezialisierung auf Flüssigbiopsien bei Infektionskrankheiten und lizenziert exklusiv Technologien des in Singapur ansässigen Unternehmens Accelerate zur gemeinsamen Entwicklung einer ...
08.09.20
Aptorum Group to Hold Investor Webinar and Present at The Wall Street Investor Forum on September 10
08.09.20
Aptorum Group Joins the BEAM Alliance To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
02.09.20
Aptorum Group Announces Video Update Discussing Positive Data on SACT-1 Against Neuroblastoma and Other Potential Tumor Types
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Announces Further Positive Data on ALS-4 against MRSA Wound Infection and MRSA Bacteraemia against Linezolid and Vancomycin Respectively in In Vivo Models
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Announces Further Positive Data on ALS-4 against MRSA Wound Infection and MRSA Bacteraemia against Linezolid and Vancomycin Respectively in In Vivo Models
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Announces Further Positive Data on SACT-1 Against Neuroblastoma and Other Potential Tumor Types
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Announces Further Positive Data on SACT-1 Against Neuroblastoma and Other Potential Tumor Types
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Limited Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
01.09.20
Aptorum Group Limited Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020