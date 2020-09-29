Providence Expands into Home Care Segment with Accretive Acquisition of Simplura Health Group

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state governments and managed care organizations and holder of a minority investment in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Simplura Health Group (“Simplura”), which operates a large network of home health and personal care agencies across seven states, from One Equity Partners (“OEP”) in an all cash transaction at an enterprise value of $575 million (subject to customary purchase price adjustments).

Simplura provides over 20 million hours of non-medical personal care annually to primarily Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing daily living activities in the home setting. Simplura employs approximately 14,000 caregivers and is a market leader in the seven states in which it operates: New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, West Virginia and Connecticut.