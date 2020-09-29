Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), today announced the launch of Eurorepar range of multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic, a renowned player in the Indian aftermarket with a network of flagship and partner workshops, spare part retailers and an e-commerce technology platform. GoMechanic will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. With this launch, Groupe PSA makes the bold choice to enter the Indian market with a multi-brand label - Eurorepar, an innovative strategy for India amongst car manufacturers.

Sharing his views on the launch, Roland Bouchara - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India - Groupe PSA, said, “We are very excited that our globally proven, aftermarket brand, Eurorepar is being introduced in India. Eurorepar products are developed in line with strict, comprehensive quality procedures through suppliers who are systematically audited by Groupe PSA. We believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have retained the launch of multi-brand parts with Eurorepar in India and that makes it unique by way of being Groupe PSA’s first consumer facing business initiative launched before the first Citroën vehicle, the C5 Aircross SUV, which is on track for launch in Q1 2021.”

Eurorepar product line, specially designed for the Indian aftermarket

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA's multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles. Present across 100 countries around the world, the range promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle. These products, available for three or more year old vehicles, are aimed at customers looking for quality and value when buying spare parts. The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high quality brake pads at smart prices, both for B2B (multi-brand workshops and spare parts retailers) and B2C customers, both offline and online through the GoMechanic parts distribution platforms.