 

Used cars and commercial vehicles Despite Corona, Buchbinder Auction on the road to success

Regensburg (ots) - Over 650 new customers in the first half of 2020 and over a
quarter more participants per auction day

Despite Corona, Buchbinder Auktion was able to acquire over 650 new customers in
the first six months of the year. Of the new entrants since January, car dealers
(513 companies) account for the largest share (79%), and another 19% of the new
participants are garages (124 companies). The remaining 2% of bidders (13
companies) come from other sectors, such as plumbing and heating or transport.

Thanks primarily to the new customers, Buchbinder recorded an average of over a
quarter more participants per auction day than in the same period of the
previous year (registration at Buchbinder Auctions takes place per auction day).
On average, around 349 participants took part in the company's 23 auction days
in 2020. In 2019, an average of around 244 participants took part in a total of
18 auction days. The increases were particularly strong in April and May. Only
in March was there a slight decline.

"The fact that we were able to win so many new customers despite Corona shows
that more and more car dealers and garages are recognising the advantages
associated with our auctions," says Markus Utke, Head of Remarketing at
Buchbinder. "This includes the fact that there is no auction commission because
the vehicles come from our own fleet. Likewise, there are no provisional sales
or renegotiations, the sales decision is made immediately upon acceptance of the
bid. In addition, more professionals also seem to be looking for purchases, as
they expect an increasing demand for used vehicles."

Further information: https://www.buchbinder-auktion.de

Press pictures: https://industrie-contact.de/buchbinder_auktion/press_pictures

Press contact:

Industrie-Contact, Erik Biewendt, erik.biewendt@ic-gruppe.com, T. +49 40 899
666 0

