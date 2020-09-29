Regensburg (ots) - Over 650 new customers in the first half of 2020 and over aquarter more participants per auction dayDespite Corona, Buchbinder Auktion was able to acquire over 650 new customers inthe first six months of the year. Of the new entrants since January, car dealers(513 companies) account for the largest share (79%), and another 19% of the newparticipants are garages (124 companies). The remaining 2% of bidders (13companies) come from other sectors, such as plumbing and heating or transport.Thanks primarily to the new customers, Buchbinder recorded an average of over aquarter more participants per auction day than in the same period of theprevious year (registration at Buchbinder Auctions takes place per auction day).On average, around 349 participants took part in the company's 23 auction daysin 2020. In 2019, an average of around 244 participants took part in a total of18 auction days. The increases were particularly strong in April and May. Onlyin March was there a slight decline."The fact that we were able to win so many new customers despite Corona showsthat more and more car dealers and garages are recognising the advantagesassociated with our auctions," says Markus Utke, Head of Remarketing atBuchbinder. "This includes the fact that there is no auction commission becausethe vehicles come from our own fleet. Likewise, there are no provisional salesor renegotiations, the sales decision is made immediately upon acceptance of thebid. In addition, more professionals also seem to be looking for purchases, asthey expect an increasing demand for used vehicles."Further information: https://www.buchbinder-auktion.dePress pictures: https://industrie-contact.de/buchbinder_auktion/press_picturesPress contact:Industrie-Contact, Erik Biewendt, erik.biewendt@ic-gruppe.com, T. +49 40 899666 0Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135871/4719888OTS: Buchbinder Auktion