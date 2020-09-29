Nanotech Announces LumaChrome Film Order for Asian Central Bank

Nanotech has supplied its LumaChrome film to this customer to convert it as a security thread for banknotes for an Asian Central Bank. The converted film will be used for a single denomination of approximately 400 million banknotes. This order marks over 20 consecutive years that the Company has produced LumaChrome film for this particular banknote denomination.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the delivery of LumaChrome colour-shifting film to a major banknote and secure document integration supplier.

“We are honoured to be supplying our LumaChrome film to this customer for so many years,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “This delivery was made possible by our incredible Production Team in Thurso, Quebec who were extremely busy over the summer delivering record volumes.”

LumaChrome film employs a combination of layered thin film materials that create a crisp colour shift, when the banknote viewing angle is changed. This anti-counterfeiting film is extremely durable, experiences virtually no degradation over the lifetime of the substrate and is readily converted into multiple application formats. The film’s simplicity, durability, and impactful colour shift have made it a standard in document and currency authentication for over two decades. Nanotech is one of the few suppliers in the world capable of producing such high-security colour-shifting film.

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

