DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific Conferences in October 29.09.2020 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, September 29, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences in October:

- October 6-7: BioNJ's 10th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview during the "Later Stage Investor-Financed/Public Company Presentations" session taking place on Tuesday, October 6, from 1:30 pm ET to 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be made available on Immunic's company page of the BioNJ conference portal at: https://bionjbiopartnering.pathable.co/meetings/virtual/pscsauKCRPhJ2r ..., and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations . An archived replay will be available on the company's website after the conference.

Dr. Vitt will also host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BioNJ BioPartnering Conference website at: https://bionj.org/event/10th-annual-biopartnering-conference.

- October 26-29: BIO-Europe(R) Digital 2020. Members of the company's management and business development teams will host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/partnering/.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. On August 2, 2020, Immunic announced positive top-line results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance, indicating activity for IMU-838 in this indication. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.