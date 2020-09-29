Tiffany Responds to Baseless and Misleading Counterclaims Filed by LVMH

Chairman of the Board Roger Farah said, “LVMH’s specious arguments are yet another blatant attempt to evade its contractual obligation to pay the agreed-upon price for Tiffany. Tiffany has acted in full compliance with the Merger Agreement, and we are confident the Court will agree at trial and require specific performance by LVMH. Had LVMH actually believed the allegations made in its complaint, there would have been no need for LVMH to procure the letter from the French Foreign Minister as an excuse for its refusal to close.”

Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said, “I am so proud of how Tiffany has gone above and beyond during the pandemic to deliver our brand mission and keep delighting our customers, even in the most uncertain of times. I want to thank the entire Tiffany team for their continued professionalism and dedication in the face of baseless accusations and misinformation.”

In response to LVMH’s allegations, Tiffany reiterated several key points:

More Evidence of LVMH’s Bad Faith Continues to Come to Light

In early September, LVMH stated publicly that it would be unable to complete its acquisition of Tiffany because it had received a directive from a French government official that prohibits the acquisition prior to the outside date under the Merger Agreement. LVMH subsequently asserted publicly that the letter was not solicited by LVMH. However, on the floor of the French parliament last week, the Minister who signed the letter admitted that he only sent the letter in response to an inquiry from LVMH. Despite Tiffany’s many requests, LVMH still has not provided Tiffany or the Court with a copy of the letter. LVMH’s seeking this letter was a clear violation of its obligations under the Merger Agreement, and Tiffany anticipates that more of LVMH’s duplicity will come to light during the trial.

LVMH’s Claim of a Material Adverse Effect Is Baseless

LVMH’s claim of a Material Adverse Effect (MAE) is baseless and still has no factual, contractual or legal support. As previously stated, Tiffany experienced a single quarter of losses before returning to profitability and projects fourth-quarter earnings in 2020 greater than those in the same period in 2019 — the exact opposite of LVMH’s unsupported claims that the “Pandemic has devastated Tiffany’s business” and that “Tiffany’s recent woes are just the beginning of its troubles.” Nothing alleged by LVMH has come close to meeting the MAE definition in the Merger Agreement, which excludes all “changes or conditions generally affecting the industries in which [Tiffany] operate[s]” and “general economic or political conditions.”