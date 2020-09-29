it.lifesciences for plasma Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.09.2020, 12:45 | 95 | 0 |
Bielefeld (ots) - The roughly 80 life sciences companies that operate in the
global human blood plasma manufacturing industry all face the same challenge:
Very few are able to assure traceability from single plasma donations to the
first plasma batch. Using the SAP S/4HANA® built-in intelligence with machine
learning, the quality and compliance processes so critical to the blood plasma
manufacturing industry were able to be accelerated.
Without a functionality available to support the "Single Donation Management"
processes, most of these companies currently depend heavily on separate systems,
nearly always custom-built applications. This situation often results in
unnecessary manual - or even duplicate - work since there is no single source
system. The process is therefore error-prone and results in a longer time to
insight. The use of these custom-built applications for this crucial process is
often not a future-proof scenario. Upgrades can be time consuming and are not
without risk.
global human blood plasma manufacturing industry all face the same challenge:
Very few are able to assure traceability from single plasma donations to the
first plasma batch. Using the SAP S/4HANA® built-in intelligence with machine
learning, the quality and compliance processes so critical to the blood plasma
manufacturing industry were able to be accelerated.
Without a functionality available to support the "Single Donation Management"
processes, most of these companies currently depend heavily on separate systems,
nearly always custom-built applications. This situation often results in
unnecessary manual - or even duplicate - work since there is no single source
system. The process is therefore error-prone and results in a longer time to
insight. The use of these custom-built applications for this crucial process is
often not a future-proof scenario. Upgrades can be time consuming and are not
without risk.
"itelligence now provides one of the first industry solutions to support the
Single Donation Management processes," commented Frans Nieuweboer Director Life
Sciences & Chemicals at itelligence Benelux. " it.lifesciences for plasma
(https://itelligencegroup.com/bnl/products/it-lifesciences-for-plasma/) enables
one-click batch traceability reporting from single plasma donation to the
finished product. Our flexible accelerator also supports the Contract
Manufacturing Organization (CMO) model and offers a high level of flexibility
due to the partner-specific configuration setup."
End-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing industry it.lifesciences for
plasma covers all relevant end-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing
industry. The use cases that are supported by the itelligence industry solution
involve partner interaction processes, for example the import of the Electronic
Bleeding List, test results and post-donation information. Also included are
single donation conformity verification, warehouse processes, pool preparation,
plasma batch composition processes and quality processes such as lookback
management and unit isolation. Standard reporting is available for unit
traceability, shipment reconciliation as well as quality, conformity and
compliance reports.
Implementing in a regulated industry
Due to the highly regulated nature of the life sciences industry
(https://itelligencegroup.com/life-sciences) , it will come as no surprise that
the it.lifesciences for plasma comes with a standardized set of deliverables
supporting the different aspects of Good Manufacuring Practice and Computer
Single Donation Management processes," commented Frans Nieuweboer Director Life
Sciences & Chemicals at itelligence Benelux. " it.lifesciences for plasma
(https://itelligencegroup.com/bnl/products/it-lifesciences-for-plasma/) enables
one-click batch traceability reporting from single plasma donation to the
finished product. Our flexible accelerator also supports the Contract
Manufacturing Organization (CMO) model and offers a high level of flexibility
due to the partner-specific configuration setup."
End-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing industry it.lifesciences for
plasma covers all relevant end-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing
industry. The use cases that are supported by the itelligence industry solution
involve partner interaction processes, for example the import of the Electronic
Bleeding List, test results and post-donation information. Also included are
single donation conformity verification, warehouse processes, pool preparation,
plasma batch composition processes and quality processes such as lookback
management and unit isolation. Standard reporting is available for unit
traceability, shipment reconciliation as well as quality, conformity and
compliance reports.
Implementing in a regulated industry
Due to the highly regulated nature of the life sciences industry
(https://itelligencegroup.com/life-sciences) , it will come as no surprise that
the it.lifesciences for plasma comes with a standardized set of deliverables
supporting the different aspects of Good Manufacuring Practice and Computer
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0