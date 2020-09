Bielefeld (ots) - The roughly 80 life sciences companies that operate in theglobal human blood plasma manufacturing industry all face the same challenge:Very few are able to assure traceability from single plasma donations to thefirst plasma batch. Using the SAP S/4HANA® built-in intelligence with machinelearning, the quality and compliance processes so critical to the blood plasmamanufacturing industry were able to be accelerated.Without a functionality available to support the "Single Donation Management"processes, most of these companies currently depend heavily on separate systems,nearly always custom-built applications. This situation often results inunnecessary manual - or even duplicate - work since there is no single sourcesystem. The process is therefore error-prone and results in a longer time toinsight. The use of these custom-built applications for this crucial process isoften not a future-proof scenario. Upgrades can be time consuming and are notwithout risk.

"itelligence now provides one of the first industry solutions to support theSingle Donation Management processes," commented Frans Nieuweboer Director LifeSciences & Chemicals at itelligence Benelux. " it.lifesciences for plasma(https://itelligencegroup.com/bnl/products/it-lifesciences-for-plasma/) enablesone-click batch traceability reporting from single plasma donation to thefinished product. Our flexible accelerator also supports the ContractManufacturing Organization (CMO) model and offers a high level of flexibilitydue to the partner-specific configuration setup."End-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing industry it.lifesciences forplasma covers all relevant end-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturingindustry. The use cases that are supported by the itelligence industry solutioninvolve partner interaction processes, for example the import of the ElectronicBleeding List, test results and post-donation information. Also included aresingle donation conformity verification, warehouse processes, pool preparation,plasma batch composition processes and quality processes such as lookbackmanagement and unit isolation. Standard reporting is available for unittraceability, shipment reconciliation as well as quality, conformity andcompliance reports.Implementing in a regulated industryDue to the highly regulated nature of the life sciences industry(https://itelligencegroup.com/life-sciences) , it will come as no surprise thatthe it.lifesciences for plasma comes with a standardized set of deliverablessupporting the different aspects of Good Manufacuring Practice and Computer