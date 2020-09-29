Comstock Mining Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

 

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced today its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for this Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT. 

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Comstock Mining’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis, followed by a Q & A session facilitated by Noble Senior Research Analyst Mark Reichman, including questions submitted by the audience.

There is no charge for this live broadcast of the virtual road show, but limited to the first 100 registrants.

About Comstock Mining Inc.
Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of our existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company’s goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of our northern Nevada based platform.

About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

