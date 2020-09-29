Kontoor Brands Aims to Transform Apparel Production for Good
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced its first set of global sustainability goals and shared its inaugural report on sustainability impacts. The company aspires to transform the industry by taking a holistic approach to apparel and denim production, building off early successes pioneered by its brands.
“Denim is known as being tough, durable and long-lasting. But the production process historically has been resource-intensive. We’re facing this challenge head-on by scrutinizing every aspect of the denim lifecycle and investing as needed to develop more sustainable processes,” said Scott Baxter, President and CEO, Kontoor Brands. “With a little over one year behind us as a publicly traded company, we are proud of our initial steps in a long-term commitment to maximize value and innovate for a healthier future.”
Kontoor’s global sustainability strategy focuses on three pillars with specific measurable goals, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, to track progress and ensure accountability.
Planet: Wrangler and Lee have a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and compliance. One example is Indigood foam dye which eliminates water from the denim dyeing process. Kontoor has helped bring this revolutionary process to market and is exploring new emerging technologies that further reduce water use in the denim production process. Through this effort, among others, Kontoor sets goals to:
- Save 10 billion liters of water by 2025
- Power 100 percent of owned and operated facilities with renewable energy by 2025
- Establish a science-based climate target by 2022
Product: Kontoor strives to use sustainable suppliers, materials and operations for the millions of products it produces each year. The company has focused on sustainable cotton sourcing practices by prioritizing regenerative agriculture principles that have the potential to drive three times the amount of carbon into soils over conventional practices. Wrangler has invested in farmer training to promote these principles through the use of cover crops, complex rotation and conservation tillage. Through its global product strategy, Kontoor sets goals to:
