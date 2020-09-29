Kontoor Brands Aims to Transform Apparel Production for Good

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced its first set of global sustainability goals and shared its inaugural report on sustainability impacts. The company aspires to transform the industry by taking a holistic approach to apparel and denim production, building off early successes pioneered by its brands.

“Denim is known as being tough, durable and long-lasting. But the production process historically has been resource-intensive. We’re facing this challenge head-on by scrutinizing every aspect of the denim lifecycle and investing as needed to develop more sustainable processes,” said Scott Baxter, President and CEO, Kontoor Brands. “With a little over one year behind us as a publicly traded company, we are proud of our initial steps in a long-term commitment to maximize value and innovate for a healthier future.”