 

Sonic Automotive Continues EchoPark Expansion with Land Acquisition in Charlotte, North Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 12:55  |  64   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it has purchased approximately four acres of land directly adjacent to the Company’s Charlotte, North Carolina, EchoPark retail hub location. The expanded property will accommodate approximately 400 additional inventory parking spaces, bringing the total inventory capacity at the Charlotte EchoPark retail hub location to approximately 1,000 vehicles.

David Smith, Sonic Automotive’s and EchoPark Automotive’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our continued investment in our Charlotte EchoPark location reflects the increasing customer demand we’re seeing in the metro area and neighboring markets. Our Charlotte retail hub will continue to play a key role as we expand our EchoPark footprint throughout the region with the opening of additional EchoPark delivery and buy centers in the near future, which will enable consumers in new markets to experience the price, quality and convenience the EchoPark brand has to offer.”

“Our Charlotte EchoPark retail hub averages over 500 1-4 year old pre-owned vehicle sales per month,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “With this type of customer demand and the opening of our first delivery and buy center in Greenville, South Carolina, we knew we had to expand our capacity to support the growing EchoPark brand in the Carolinas. Our Charlotte EchoPark location will supply inventory for sale through our delivery and buy centers in nearby states, which offer our guests a modern e-commerce buying experience at EchoPark.com as part of our growing 140-point nationwide distribution network.”

Located at 3648 East Independence Boulevard, the Charlotte, North Carolina, EchoPark store opened in October 2018, one of the Company’s earliest EchoPark locations, with approximately 1,500 vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2020. Overall, EchoPark saw retail used vehicle sales volume of 13,207 units in the second quarter of 2020 and is on pace to retail over 61,000 pre-owned vehicles in 2020.

Launched in the fall of 2014, EchoPark has been well-received for offering a revolutionary customer experience at its existing locations in California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The EchoPark business model sells nearly new vehicles at 20-40% below new car price, providing a selection of quality late model, low-mileage vehicles with clean CarFax vehicle history reports.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future growth in our EchoPark segment and anticipated EchoPark used vehicle retail volume. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Sonic Automotive Provides Updated Outlook, EchoPark Expanding Nationwide Distribution Network
08.09.20
Sonic Automotive Continues EchoPark Expansion With Grand Opening of Second Location In Houston, Texas