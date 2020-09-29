Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding of BlackRock
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.09.2020, 12:50 | 50 | 0 |
In accordance with article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários), Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (“BCP”) hereby informs that it has received the attached notice from BlackRock, Inc. communicating that, following transactions dated September 25, 2020, the latter became the holder of a 2.98% stake in BCP’s share capital.
Banco Comercial Portugues Reg.Shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
End of announcement
Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0