 

Health Canada Approves REBLOZYL (luspatercept), New Class of Treatment for Adult Patients Living with Beta Thalassemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 12:59  |  83   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced today that Health Canada has approved REBLOZYL (luspatercept) for the treatment of adult patients with red blood cell (RBC) transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta(β)-thalassemia.1 REBLOZYL is the first and only erythroid maturation agent in Canada, representing a new class of treatment for eligible patients.1

Beta thalassemia is a rare genetic blood disorder characterized by ineffective erythropoeisis, which results in the production of fewer and less healthy RBCs and low levels of hemaglobin.2 Patients living with beta thalassemia are often required to receive regular red blood cell transfusions to support normal growth and development, maintain quality of life and increase life expectancy.2

“Canadians living with beta thalassemia, who are often dependent on regular blood transfusions, now have a new treatment option in REBLOZYL that may address the underlying issues caused by this serious disorder and can decrease their dependence on blood transfusions,” said Riyad Elbard, President, Thalassemia Foundation of Canada.

REBLOZYL works by regulating late-stage red blood cell maturation to potentially reduce the number of regular red blood cell transfusions.1 In preclinical studies, REBLOZYL demonstrated the ability to address ineffective erythropoiesis by enhancing erythroid maturation, thereby increasing hemoglobin through the production of mature red blood cells.1

“As a first-in-class therapy, REBLOZYL gives Canadians a new approach to treating transfusion dependent anemia associated with beta thalassemia,” said Al Reba, General Manager, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada. “Regular red blood cell transfusions can cause abnormally high levels of iron in the blood and organs, potentially causing harm over time. The approval of REBLOZYL is part of our commitment to Canadians living with serious blood disorders.”

“Alongside our partners at Bristol Myers Squibb, we are proud to help meet the needs of Canadians living with disease-related anemias,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “REBLOZYL ultimately addresses the ineffective erythropoiesis associated with beta thalassemia and is an important advancement in the treatment of patients affected by this serious disorder.”

Health Canada’s approval of REBLOZYL is based upon findings from the phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled BELIEVE study, which compared treatment with REBLOZYL and best supportive care (BSC) to placebo and BSC in patients with anemia associated with beta-thalassemia requiring regular RBC transfusions.1 The results demonstrated significantly greater percentage of patients treated with REBLOZYL achieving ≥33% reduction from baseline in RBC transfusion burden with a reduction of ≥2 units from Weeks 13-24 as compared to placebo (21.4% vs. 4.5%, P<0.001), primary endpoint.

Seite 1 von 4
Acceleron Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die du mit Rabatt kaufen kannst
24.09.20
Opdivo (nivolumab) Significantly Improves Disease Free-Survival vs. Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients with High-Risk, Muscle-Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma in Phase 3 CheckMate -274 Trial
22.09.20
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio Application for Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121)
21.09.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Forbius
21.09.20
Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Superior Disease-Free Survival in Patients with Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer Compared to Placebo in the Adjuvant Setting
21.09.20
Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrated Significant Overall and Progression-Free Survival Benefits Versus Chemotherapy in First-Line Treatment of Gastric and Esophageal Cancers
20.09.20
5.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 sichere Aktien, die vor dem nächsten Crash ein Kauf sind
19.09.20
Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Demonstrates Significant Survival Benefits in Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Pivotal Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial
18.09.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) Combined with Two Cycles of Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
17.09.20
Bristol Myers Squibb to Announce Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 5, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
80
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?