 

LabCorp and Infirmary Health Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Laboratory Services Across Healthcare System

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and Infirmary Health, the largest non-governmental health care system in Alabama, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year collaboration to provide laboratory services to patients and providers throughout the eastern Gulf Coast region. LabCorp, which has a long-standing presence in Alabama through laboratory facilities in Birmingham, will provide lab management, phlebotomy and logistics services, and reference testing to Infirmary Health.

“LabCorp is excited to work with Infirmary Health to enhance and expand the laboratory experience for patients and providers across southern Alabama,” said Chris Bosler, senior vice president of LabCorp Diagnostics’ Southeast Division. “We look forward to partnering with Infirmary Health to provide high-quality laboratory services to improve patient care.”

LabCorp’s initial focus is to improve lab testing turnaround time and accelerate access to innovative diagnostics for Infirmary Health’s acute care facilities. In addition to providing diagnostic testing services, LabCorp will also help Infirmary Health increase its capacity for COVID-19 testing to support patients throughout Alabama.

Infirmary Health recently underwent a complete laboratory transformation so it could fully utilize LabCorp services. The process, which was complicated by the global pandemic, required unprecedented coordination to maintain safety and quality. Within weeks, LabCorp and Infirmary Health were able to bring new laboratory instruments online, increase lab staffing, and train employees on new laboratory platforms, to support the shared goal of bringing world-class diagnostics to Infirmary Health patients across the region. Together, LabCorp and Infirmary Health are realizing their shared goals of improving health outcomes and the overall quality of care for the communities they serve.

“Infirmary Health is committed to providing accessible, quality healthcare throughout our communities,” said Mark Nix, President & CEO Infirmary Health. “As a highly regarded laboratory with strong roots in Alabama, LabCorp’s expertise will help bring an enhanced laboratory experience to Infirmary Health, including testing for COVID-19 that is vitally needed by the providers and patients we serve.”

