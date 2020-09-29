Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2020

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference in October 2020:



Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit, October 7, 2020: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will serve on a panel titled “U.S. Legalization: Sooner Rather Than Later? What This Would Mean for U.S. and Canadian Players and Implications for Institutional Investment” and management will participate in investor meetings.