 

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2020

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference in October 2020:

Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit, October 7, 2020: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will serve on a panel titled “U.S. Legalization: Sooner Rather Than Later? What This Would Mean for U.S. and Canadian Players and Implications for Institutional Investment” and management will participate in investor meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,900 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
   
Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano
Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries


08.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2020
03.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces the LEAP New Business Accelerator to Advance Social Equity Opportunities in the Growing Cannabis Industry
01.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces Partnership with Last Prisoner Project; Releases Short Documentary, "Waiting to Breathe," to Raise Awareness of LPP's Clemency and Reentry Initiatives
31.08.20
16.08.20
!! startschuss !! BAYSWATER***NEWS***CAN +18 %***toller Uranplayer_Kurs bei 1,00 CAN$ !!