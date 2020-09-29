 

LGI Homes Announces Entrance into Bakersfield Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced their entrance into the Bakersfield, California market with the opening of their newest community, Juliana’s Garden. This marks the company’s growth into its fourth market in the state of California.

“We have seen strong demand in the Bakersfield market and are pleased to offer homebuyers in this area an affordable alternative to renting,” said Chris Kelly, LGI Homes’ division president. “With owning a home becoming more important now, than ever, we believe Juliana’s Garden is the perfect location for those looking for a quality, upgraded home near everyday conveniences.”

Ideally situated off California State Route 178, the beautiful community of Juliana’s Garden offers homebuyers in the Bakersfield area a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a spacious, upgraded home, in a premier location, at an affordable price. Juliana’s Garden is located just minutes from downtown Bakersfield where you can enjoy all of the fine dining, shopping and entertainment that the city has to offer. Inside the community, residents will have access to a neighborhood park with a children’s playground, picnic areas and gorgeous garden parkways. Just outside of the community is renowned City in the Hills Park where families can spend quality time enjoying a picnic, playing basketball, volleyball or disc golf.

LGI Homes is constructing 70 homes at Juliana’s Garden which will consist of four brand-new floor plans. These new floor plans range in size from three to five bedrooms with 1,550 square feet to just over 2,300 square feet. Every LGI home at Juliana’s Garden will feature the designer-selected features and upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome package. These new homes will showcase sprawling granite countertops, 36-inch upper cabinets with crown molding detail, luxurious vinyl-plank flooring, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more. In addition to these incredible included upgrades, homes at Juliana’s Garden are also loaded with energy-saving features. Every new LGI home in this community will come with a programmable thermostat, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, energy-efficient Whirlpool kitchen appliances and solar panels all included in the home price. At Juliana’s Garden, residents will not only enjoy a brand-new, beautiful home but one that comes with impressive upgrades and is highly energy-efficient offering huge savings on energy bills.

Home prices at Juliana’s Garden start in the low-$300s. For additional information on quick move-in homes at this stunning community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 883-9404 ext 55. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Juliana’s Garden information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

