Acasti Announces Review Process of Strategic Alternatives

In the meantime, the Company and its clinical advisors plan to complete the full data analyses as contemplated in the Statistical Analysis Plan for TRILOGY 2, including the secondary and exploratory endpoints, and the pooling of the data from TRILOGY 1 and 2.

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“ Acasti ” or the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) announces the Company has commenced a formal process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Towards this end, the Company has engaged Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., as its financial advisor to assist in the process. There can be no assurance of a successful outcome from these efforts, or of the form or timing of any such outcome. The Company does not intend to make any further disclosures regarding the strategic review process unless and until a specific course of action is approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.

