ProntoForms’ annual user conference goes virtual with over 500 registrants 

OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise announced today their free virtual user conference, EMPOWER’20, on October 7 th for partners, prospects, investors, and customers.

Over 500 partners, prospects, investors, and customers converge on digital transformation best practices and low-code application development

The EMPOWER conference was created in 2019 as part of ProntoForms’ commitment to facilitating customer input in both the product roadmap and growth of the platform. This year, the EMPOWER’20 user conference has gone virtual, decreasing barriers to entry and allowing for a larger and more diverse set of attendees. Sessions will feature Fortune 500 field service leaders, industry analysts, and ProntoForms product experts.

The conference is divided into three talk tracks based on the three key elements of a field organization that ProntoForms’ low-code platform empowers:

Empower your Operations – Put app building in the hands of those who understand processes and technicians inside out. Make it easier than ever with new feature sessions, expert techniques, and solution blueprints to kick processes into overdrive.

– Put app building in the hands of those who understand processes and technicians inside out. Make it easier than ever with new feature sessions, expert techniques, and solution blueprints to kick processes into overdrive. Empower your Technicians - Enable field teams to reliably complete complex work the first time with technician enablement best practices from leading field experts. Raise customer satisfaction and complete more work efficiently and reliably—no matter how complex workflows are.

- Enable field teams to reliably complete complex work the first time with technician enablement best practices from leading field experts. Raise customer satisfaction and complete more work efficiently and reliably—no matter how complex workflows are. Empower your Tech Stack – Leverage a field-ready mobile solution for existing infrastructure with sessions on security, integrations, and analytics. Extract the most ROI from field systems with customer best practices and insider knowledge.



In all three talk tracks, enterprise customers will present their experience using ProntoForms to achieve and exceed their digital transformation goals.

“Last year’s EMPOWER was a huge success and an amazing opportunity for us to all come together. We shared our corporate vision and platform insights and learned so much from our customers in return. This year is, without a doubt, bigger and better,” said Alvaro Pombo, ProntoForms’ Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “By shifting to a digital conference this year, we’ve been able to make the event more accessible to a wider audience, including prospects and investors. We have over 500 registrants so far and can’t wait to deliver a great event that will help organizations transform their business processes and empower the field.”

EMPOWER is free to attend on October 7th and all interested parties are welcome. Register here.

