Pharmactive's proprietary complex of olive leaf and ribwort plantain supports immunity, respiratory function in edible formats

MADRID, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmactive Biotech, S.L., introduces its new botanical combo, Isenolic COMPLEX, composed of its branded Isenolic olive leaf extract (Olea europeana L.) and ribwort plantain (Plantago lanceolata). The complex is uniquely formulated to tackle cold and flu symptoms, including throat irritations, and coughs. It is highly water-soluble and can be readily formulated into multiple palate-pleasing applications, including foods, beverages, beverage shots, and gummies.

New Botanical Complex For Cold and Flu Immune Support

"Incorporating botanical relief formulas such as Isenolic COMPLEX into syrups, shots, candies, or chewables is more desirable for consumers who tend to avoid taking pills and tablets," says Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing at Pharmactive. "They prefer enjoying a new flavor sensation that can also help relieve cold and flu symptoms when they're not feeling well."

Isenolic COMPLEX delivers multi-target mechanisms of action, and works on several levels. The Isenolic component of the formula is standardized to 4% elenolic acid, the key bioactive of olive leaves. This compound has a history or scientific studies and in vitro tests demonstrating its capacity to help curb viral life cycles and support the immune system. Isenolic was shown in a recent study to suppress 65% of influenza-A virus activity after infection, in vitro in an especially sensitive cell line.

Ribwort plantain boasts an extraordinary source of phenylethanoids coupled with a dense concentration of bioavailable verbascosides. These two phytochemicals have exhibited multifaceted beneficial capabilities, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, tissue-healing, and antibacterial activity1 against a variety of gram-positive and gram-negative pathogenic bacterial strains, including Streptococcus pneumonia.

"Plantain is a wild-grown, nutritious leafy vegetable that has been revered as a highly valuable medicinal food for centuries," explains Alberto Espinel, Manager of Strategic R&D in Active and Functional Natural Ingredients for Pharmactive. "It carries a long tradition of safe use for treating lung congestion and dry irritated coughs and is typically consumed as a warm tea concoction or hot broth. In addition to the natural helpful compounds, the leaves also contain gums that provide a soothing cough-suppressant and anti-inflammatory effect on the lower respiratory tract."

"The union of two classic botanicals in one synergistic formula provides an all-encompassing solution for actively addressing certain cold and flu symptoms," adds Diaz. "It combines immune support with tissue repair properties to effectively alleviate throat irritations and mucus build-up and is perfectly suited for consumers desiring a natural agent that can target uncomfortable flu symptoms. It also answers shoppers' demands for more versality in delivery of active ingredients."

Isenolic olive leaf extract is locally sourced from olive trees grown in Mediterranean fields and is extracted under a fully controlled process that ensures the highest purity and potency. The plantain leaves are supplied by trusted farmers in Europe. Isenolic COMPLEX carries kosher, halal and doping-free certifications.

