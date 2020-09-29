 

WiSA Introduces SoundSend Home Cinema Audio Transmitter to Instantly Connect 100’s of Millions of Smart TVs to WiSA Certified Speakers

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), is set to launch its WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product to hit the market since its inception. The SoundSend is an HDMI (or optical)-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes to nearly every smart TV. The product will be available for purchase in November of 2020 and will retail for $179 US MSRP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005285/en/

WiSA SoundSend (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA SoundSend (Photo: Business Wire)

“The SoundSend is the perfect solution to accompany today’s smart televisions that deliver millions of hours of highly-produced content with multichannel audio coming from hundreds of sources,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “The product’s unprecedented and seamless connectivity provides consumers the freedom to mix and match WiSA Certified components to create a fully interoperable surround sound system.”

The WiSA SoundSend allows home cinema audio systems to be effortlessly set up using WiSA wireless audio technology. The SoundSend transmitter, which works with smart TVs with ARC/eARC capabilities, easily connects to WiSA Certified speakers from global brands like Klipsch, Savant, Dynaudio, Enclave Audio and more. Designed to enhance the simplicity of true multichannel audio by connecting to any smart TV, SoundSend delivers unparalleled high-definition audio without the hassle of wires, making it easy to connect without a complicated installation process.

In two easy steps, and without needing WiFi, one can connect WiSA Certified speakers to power and plug the HDMI transmitter into the TV. SoundSend then automatically finds and connects to WiSA Certified speakers. The TV remote is then used for daily operation while the SoundSend send app offers tuning features that customize the speaker system to personal preferences. Once setup is finalized, SoundSend, with its wireless audio quality of up to 24bit/96kHz, transmits up to eight audio channels and decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital + and Dolby Atmos.

My Zone, one of SoundSend’s features, perfects the system by easily calibrating each speaker to the listener's location to create a sweet spot for the best possible entertainment experience. The WiSA SoundSend brings true cinema sound to any home, making immersive audio available for everyone with a smart TV. This groundbreaking solution guarantees interoperability for a variety of the world’s leading audio brands and further showcases WiSA’s commitment to implementing worldwide standards for wireless, high-resolution, multichannel audio.

