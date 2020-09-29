AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

“We had a strong first quarter, as our customers continued to show signs of recovery from the disruption of COVID-19,” commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. “While customer demand has not yet returned to pre-COVID levels, the team is clearly executing in this challenging environment. Our key technology platforms performed well during the quarter, including strong sales growth of our AngioVac platform and more than $1 million in sales of our Auryon platform. We’re still seeing the impact of COVID, particularly in our Oncology business, but, despite the unique challenges presented by this environment, we remain confident in our ability to efficiently manage the business while growing our key technology platforms.”

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended August 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $70.2 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to the prior-year quarter. Net sales in the first quarter continued to be impacted by the disruption to procedure volumes resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company’s sales in the quarter.

Oncology net sales were $12.3 million, a decrease of 12.3% from $14.0 million a year ago, with growth in microwave ablation and U.S. NanoKnife probe sales more than offset by lower sales in international markets.

Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) net sales were $29.9 million, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $29.0 million a year ago. Sales of AngioVac grew 46% over the previous year and were partially offset by a decline in sales of Venous products as a result of lower elective procedure volumes. Auryon sales during the quarter were $1.1 million, and the Company announced the full commercial launch of this platform on September 21, 2020.

Vascular Access net sales were $28.1 million, an increase of 21.4% from $23.2 million a year ago, which includes the impact of a previously disclosed sale in the UK through our distributor partner to the NHS. Excluding the impact of this sale, Vascular Access sales declined approximately 1.2% year over year.

U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $54.1 million, an increase of 2.2% from $52.9 million a year ago, and International net sales were $16.1 million, including the one-time sale to NHS, an increase of 22.9% from $13.1 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 50.9%, a decline of 700 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The gross margin decline was primarily attributable to the Company’s previously discussed COVID-related operating plan, which included COVID-related operating protocols designed to ensure supply-chain security and employee safety. Additionally, during the first quarter, inventory was reduced by $7.2 million when compared to inventory levels on May 31, 2020.

The Company recorded a net loss of $4.3 million, or loss per share of $0.11, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares to net loss of approximately $1.3 million, or loss per share of $0.03, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.6 million or adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $3.2 million, or adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $4.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company used $5.4 million in operating cash and had capital expenditures of $1.8 million. As of August 31, 2020, the Company had $47.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $54.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. As of August 31, 2020, the Company had $40.0 million in debt outstanding, consistent with its debt balance on May 31, 2020. Management remains focused on cash preservation amid the current environment.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Guidance

The Company expects fiscal year 2021 net sales to be in the range of $278 to $284 million and fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.05.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ from AngioDynamics' expectations. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2020. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Net sales $ 70,216 $ 66,042 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 34,452 27,825 Gross profit 35,764 38,217 % of net sales 50.9 % 57.9 % Operating expenses Research and development 9,009 6,292 Sales and marketing 17,705 19,380 General and administrative 8,557 8,453 Amortization of intangibles 4,953 3,868 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (657) (448) Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 1,319 1,500 Total operating expenses 40,886 39,045 Operating loss (5,122) (828) Interest expense, net (215) (465) Other income (expense), net 524 (98) Total other income (expense), net 309 (563) Loss before income tax benefit (4,813) (1,391) Income tax benefit (545) (116) Net loss $ (4,268) $ (1,275) Loss per share Basic $ (0.11) $ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 38,157 37,783 Diluted 38,157 37,783

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Net loss $ (4,268) $ (1,275) Amortization of intangibles 4,953 3,868 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (657) (448) Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 1,319 1,500 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) — 593 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (729) (1,064) Adjusted net income $ 618 $ 3,174 Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.11) $ (0.03) Amortization of intangibles 0.13 0.10 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.02) (0.01) Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.03 0.04 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) — 0.02 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (0.01) (0.04) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Adjusted diluted sharecount 38,191 38,158

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Deferred financing fees related to the old credit agreement were written off during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. (3) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for August 31, 2020 and 2019.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Net loss $ (4,268) $ (1,275) Income tax benefit (545) (116) Interest expense, net 215 465 Depreciation and amortization 6,538 5,170 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (657) (448) Stock based compensation 1,864 1,984 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 1,319 1,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,466 $ 7,280 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.12 $ 0.19

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) Net Sales by Product Category Vascular Interventions & Therapies $ 29,857 $ 28,913 3.3% Vascular Access 28,105 23,159 21.4% Oncology 12,254 13,970 (12.3)% $ 70,216 $ 66,042 6.3% 0.0% 6.3% Net Sales by Geography United States $ 54,108 $ 52,937 2.2% 0.0% 2.2% International 16,108 13,105 22.9% 0.0% 22.7% $ 70,216 $ 66,042 6.3% 0.0% 6.3%

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Aug 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,929 $ 54,435 Accounts receivable, net 33,590 31,263 Inventories 52,762 59,905 Prepaid expenses and other 7,957 7,310 Total current assets 142,238 152,913 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,427 28,312 Other assets 16,833 15,338 Intangible assets, net 194,318 197,136 Goodwill 200,943 200,515 Total assets $ 583,759 $ 594,214 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,008 $ 19,096 Accrued liabilities 23,587 29,380 Current portion of contingent consideration — 836 Other current liabilities 2,251 2,133 Total current liabilities 39,846 51,445 Long-term debt, net of current portion 40,000 40,000 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 14,994 14,811 Deferred income taxes 23,817 24,057 Other long-term liabilities 10,048 9,029 Total liabilities 128,705 139,342 Stockholders' equity 455,054 454,872 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 583,759 $ 594,214

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,268) $ (1,275) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,577 5,207 Non-cash lease expense 666 — Stock based compensation 1,864 1,984 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (657) (448) Deferred income taxes (620) (175) Change in accounts receivable allowances 460 (453) Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 90 99 Write-off of other assets — 593 Other (432) (8) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,706) 11,474 Inventories 7,247 (5,153) Prepaid expenses and other (2,272) (746) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (11,374) (17,633) Net cash used in operating activities (5,425) (6,534) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,824) (1,391) Acquisition of intangibles — (150) Net cash used in investing activities (1,824) (1,541) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt — (132,500) Deferred financing costs on long-term debt — (741) Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration — (1,208) Proceeds (outlays) from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 491 (1,300) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 491 (135,749) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 252 (168) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,506) (143,992) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,435 227,641 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,929 $ 83,649

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands) Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2020 Aug 31, 2019 (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ (5,425) $ (6,534) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,824) (1,391) Free Cash Flow $ (7,249) $ (7,925)

