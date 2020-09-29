 

AerSale Commences AerAware EFVS Flight Testing Featuring Universal Avionics ClearVision Components on a Specially Modified Commercial Boeing 737-800 Prototype Aircraft

AerSale, Inc., a leading provider of aviation products and services, announced today that it is nearing completion of initial flight testing of AerAware, an advanced EFVS solution that enables a pilot to ‘see’ through low visibility conditions by presenting advanced imaging technology along with real time aircraft primary flight systems data on an Elbit Systems/Universal Avionics SkyLens Head Wearable Display (HWD). AerSale has successfully integrated this originally developed military technology on a commercial Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

AerSale Commences AerAware EFVS Flight Testing Featuring Universal Avionics ClearVision Components on a Specially Modified Commercial Boeing 737-800 Prototype Aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

The integration of EFVS into commercial aircraft is an innovative and transformative technology developed and deployed after thorough safety testing to advance commercial aviation safety and operational efficiencies. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has identified EFVS as one of the objectives of the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) improvements, the FAA-led modernization of America's air transportation system to make flying even safer, more efficient, and more predictable.

AerAware includes a ClearVision multi-spectral camera, SkyLens HWD and other system components manufactured by Universal Avionics, a subsidiary of Israeli manufacturer Elbit Systems, and marketed by Universal Avionics as ClearVision EFVS.

AerSale has modified a company owned aircraft to integrate the Universal Avionics ClearVision suite including a modified radome to accommodate the camera installation, system wiring, connectors and mounting hardware in equipment bays and flight deck. AerSale will have Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) for the installation components while Universal Avionics has PMA for the ClearVision system components.

AerSale is uniquely positioned as a ’one-stop shop‘ for the project, integrating Universal Avionics’ ClearVision components on the Boeing 737-800 NG platform by providing the prototype aircraft, creating the engineering design, building the modification kit, performing the installation, and performing necessary certification flights.

The FAA has assigned Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) project number ST16454AT-T for AerAware, indicating the agency’s acceptance of AerSale’s STC application and the commencement of the STC certification process. When initial flight evaluation of AerAware is completed by AerSale, the Company will progress to FAA flight testing, for approval of system use on commercial aircraft, anticipating FAA STC approval by Q4 2020, followed up with EASA approval in early 2021.

