 

Garmin again named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 13:00   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced that it was named Manufacturer of the Year for the sixth consecutive year by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) at its annual business meeting and awards presentation held virtually on Sept. 26. The coveted Manufacturer of the Year honor is given to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was also awarded four NMEA Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), autopilot, multi-media entertainment and mobile application—utility categories. These awards are voted on by professional NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and fellow marine electronics manufacturers.

“It’s a true honor to be the NMEA Manufacturer of the Year for six years running,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Working closely with our dealers, distributors, industry experts and NMEA technicians every step of the way, we’ve created a portfolio of some of the most innovative technology on the water, all backed by our first-class service and support. These awards are a true testament to Garmin’s commitment to excellence and reliability among our industry colleagues and customers, and validate the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Garmin won the Product of Excellence award in the MFD category for the sixth consecutive year for its GPSMAP 8616xsv, a 16-inch chartplotter with a full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display with multi-touch control. It comes preloaded with the latest BlueChart g3 coastal cartography and LakeVü g3 maps with integrated Navionics data and Auto Guidance2 technology. The GPSMAP 8616xsv offers anglers exceptional sonar detail with built-in support for a wide range of CHIRP traditional and scanning sonars, Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar, and the entire Panoptix all-seeing sonar line, including Panoptix LiveScope live scanning sonar, recipient of the 2018 NMEA Technology of the Year award.

