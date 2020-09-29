Garmin again named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced that it was named Manufacturer of the Year for the sixth consecutive year by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) at its annual business meeting and awards presentation held virtually on Sept. 26. The coveted Manufacturer of the Year honor is given to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was also awarded four NMEA Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), autopilot, multi-media entertainment and mobile application—utility categories. These awards are voted on by professional NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and fellow marine electronics manufacturers.