FDA Grants Organicell Expanded Access to Treat COVID-19 Patients with Zofin

This expanded access protocol will provide access to the investigational product Zofin for patients in outpatient and inpatient facilities infected with SARS-CoV-2 who have mild to moderate COVID-19, or who are judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to moderate disease. Aside from Convalescent Plasma, Zofin, is the first reported acellular therapy which can be accessed under FDA’s approved expanded access program. Zofin is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition of any other substance or diluent.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCBB: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted expanded access for an intermediate size population allowing its proprietary therapeutic, Zofin for the treatment of COVID-19.

This recent FDA approval follows the treatment of six outpatients treated under emergency INDs, who have reported significant improvement after being treated with Zofin. Organicell is currently in the process of enrolling moderate to severe COVID-19 patients for a Phase I/II placebo controlled clinical trial (NCT04384445) to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of Zofin.

“Treating patients in an outpatient setting may be critical in helping to prevent the progression of the disease and further hospitalization which could lessen the impact on hospitals, thereby reducing medical costs,” said Albert Mitrani, Chief Executive Officer of Organicell.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the power of nanoparticles to develop innovative biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary products are derived from perinatal sources and manufactured to retain the naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. Based in South Florida, the company was founded in 2008 by Albert Mitrani, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Maria Ines Mitrani, Chief Science Officer. To learn more, please visit https://organicell.com/.