Papa John’s Sustains Strong North America and International Comparable Sales in September
Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today provided preliminary estimated comparable sales information for the month of September and the third quarter fiscal period. In light of the uncertainty related to the pandemic, the company has continued to provide this information on a monthly basis.
President & CEO Rob Lynch said, “Six consecutive months of double-digit comparable sales growth were made possible by the hard work of Papa John’s team members and franchisees during the global pandemic. We remain confident that our innovation pipeline, marketing and technology platforms, and strong operations will continue to support strong results during, and after, the pandemic.”
Preliminary Estimated Comparable Sales for September 2020 Fiscal Period and Third Quarter
Preliminary estimated comparable sales information for the five weeks and the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020, relative to the same periods in the prior year are as follows:
|
|
Period 9
|
Third Quarter
|
|
August 24, 2020 to
|
Three months ended
|
Comparable sales growth (a)
|
|
|
Domestic company-owned restaurants
|
14.3%
|
18.2%
|
North America franchised restaurants
|
19.7%
|
25.5%
|
System-wide North America restaurants
|
18.4%
|
23.8%
|
|
|
|
System-wide international restaurants (b)
|
23.3%
