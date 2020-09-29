Marsh & McLennan Names New Executive Committee Members

In their new roles, Ms. Fernandez and Mr. Beswick will report to Marsh & McLennan President and CEO Dan Glaser and join the Company’s Executive Committee. They succeed Laurie Ledford and Scott Gilbert, who have served with distinction in their roles as CHRO and CIO and will retire from the Company at the end of the year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced two leadership appointments. Effective January 1, Carmen Fernandez will be Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, and Paul Beswick will be Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Glaser said, “Carmen and Paul are two outstanding, veteran Marsh & McLennan leaders, with many years of experience within our businesses. In Deputy CHRO and CIO roles this past year, they have been instrumental in unifying, simplifying and modernizing our Human Resources and Technology organizations as well as creating closer collaboration with our businesses. As we continue to implement strategic recruitment initiatives, concrete actions designed to create a more inclusive and diverse Company and modernize our technology infrastructure, their counsel will be vital.”

Over her 15-year career at Marsh & McLennan, Ms. Fernandez has served as CHRO of Guy Carpenter and held various HR leadership roles at Mercer, including North America HR Leader and Global HR Leader for the Career business. As Marsh & McLennan’s Deputy CHRO, she has been leading initiatives that align and strengthen the Company’s HR capabilities for all colleagues.

Mr. Beswick worked at Oliver Wyman for over two decades, partnering with clients in a range of sectors on strategic, operational and technology issues. He also founded and led the business’s digital practice, with a focus on agile development, data analytics and technical innovation.

Mr. Glaser said, “Laurie and Scott embody the best of Marsh & McLennan, and I thank them for their significant contributions to the Company over their many years at the firm. Both strengthened our culture and modernized our human resource and technology organizations and processes with their future-focused leadership during critical junctures of the Company’s growth and expansion.”

Ms. Ledford joined Marsh & McLennan in 2000 and was promoted to CHRO in 2012. During her tenure, she created a more rewarding experience and collaborative and inclusive culture for colleagues and revamped the firm’s leadership initiatives and performance management approach.

Mr. Gilbert joined Marsh & McLennan in 2005 as Chief Compliance Officer; becoming CIO in 2015. He was the chief author of the Company’s code of conduct, The Greater Good, implemented the firm’s approaches to enterprise risk and crisis management and led the Company’s efforts to improve the experience of clients and colleagues through innovative technologies.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005564/en/