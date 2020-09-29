Papa John’s Sustains Strong North America and International Comparable Sales in September

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today provided preliminary estimated comparable sales information for the month of September and the third quarter fiscal period. In light of the uncertainty related to the pandemic, the company has continued to provide this information on a monthly basis.

President & CEO Rob Lynch said, “Six consecutive months of double-digit comparable sales growth were made possible by the hard work of Papa John’s team members and franchisees during the global pandemic. We remain confident that our innovation pipeline, marketing and technology platforms, and strong operations will continue to support strong results during, and after, the pandemic.”