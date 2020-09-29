 

Glory Star Jointly Releases White Paper on China’s Video Content-Driven E-Commerce Industry Together With iResearch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has released its White Paper on China’s Video Content-Driven E-Commerce Industry (the “White Paper”) produced by iResearch Consulting Group (“iResearch”) and commissioned by Glory Star. The White Paper outlines the future trends of the video content-driven e-commerce industry in China as well as the competitive edges of key players in the market. The White Paper can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.gsmg.co/content.html?id=715.

The following are some of key highlights from the White Paper.

Emerging variation of e-commerce video content
Video content-driven e-commerce platforms use videos to augment the consumption needs of consumers while bundling content with products to achieve better sales conversion. At the industry’s early stage of development, livestreaming channels were dominant in terms of customer engagement. Now, as more innovative media content has been created throughout the years, other types of content outside of live streaming have become increasingly interactive, thematic, scenario-driven, and entertaining.

Early-mover advantages have led to further market consolidation
In the context of rapid market development, those industry players with an early-mover advantage have been able to obtain large amounts of capital investments. As a result, these industry players have been able to increase their advantages relative to other organizations by leveraging these resources and managing their supply chains in accordance with user traffic levels.

Industry-level and local policies are guiding the industry along a steady development path
A growing number of policies at the industrial and provincial levels have been implemented since the start of 2020. These policies have helped to stimulate investment within the video livestreaming e-commerce industry at a rapid pace.

Focus on platforms that combine products and sales to increase traffic and upgrade customer experiences
It is no longer enough for video content-driven e-commerce platforms to only focus on growing platform traffic. Leading players are now expected to increasingly redirect their attention towards the core competitiveness of their product portfolios and the back-ends of their supply chains to ensure the quality of both and therefore better compete for online traffic.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...