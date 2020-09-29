NewAge Completes the Planned Divestment of its ‘Brands Within Reach’ Group

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “Given our principal focus on the highly profitable and growing direct-to-consumer channels, now was the most opportune time to minimize resources to smaller and less profitable components of our business. Our direct business was profitable on a stand-alone basis in 2019, and we expect to continue to build upon it, which will further enable NewAge to drive improved growth and profitability across our global omni-channel business model.”

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge , Inc. (N asdaq : NBEV) , the Colorado-based omni-channel sales and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that is has signed and closed a definitive agreement with Zachert Private Equity to sell its ‘Brands Within Reach’ group and associated retail brands effectively immediately.

Sale to significantly improve profitability and enable focus on its profitable and growing direct to consumer business

Olaf Zachert, Managing Director of Zachert Private Equity, commented, “We see a great potential in the portfolio of these brands. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Olivier Sonnois who will be joining our team as part of the agreement. This acquisition will be followed by further acquisitions in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, as we continue to expand our footprint in the United States.”

The divestiture includes sales of the membership interests and assets of NewAge’s subsidiary, Brands Within Reach, LLC (“BWR”), including the licensed brands Nestea, Volvic, Evian, Illy, Kusmi Tea, Saint Geron and various other retail brands, including Xing, Búcha Live Kombucha, Aspen Pure and CoCo Libre.

Details of the transaction can be found on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On July 20, 2020, NewAge, Inc., announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies. The combination is expected to create a company with expected annual revenues of more than $500 million, a blended gross margin of 70%, and expected EBITDA of more than $30 million.

