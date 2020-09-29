Axsome Therapeutics Announces $225 Million Term Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has secured a $225 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The committed capital strengthens the Company’s balance sheet through the anticipated commercial launches of its two lead product candidates, AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD) and AXS-07 for migraine, and extends its cash runway into at least 2024, based on current operating plans.

“The committed non-dilutive capital from this term loan facility increases our financial flexibility as we execute on the anticipated upcoming commercial launches of our first two potentially life-changing investigational medicines for patients living with depression and migraine,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “Simultaneously we will continue to advance the rest of our differentiated late-stage CNS pipeline which includes two other Breakthrough Therapy designated programs, AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation and AXS-12 in narcolepsy, as we build a leading CNS company.”

“Hercules is proud to partner with Axsome ahead of the filing of its New Drug Applications for AXS-05 in depression and for AXS-07 in migraine, and to support its work to develop novel treatments for the millions of patients with CNS disorders,” said Scott Bluestein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Hercules Capital. “The significant commitment from Hercules aligns with Axsome’s growth plans and provides an example of the breadth of our platform and our ability to finance life sciences companies through all stages of development.”

Under the terms of the new $225 million term loan facility, $60 million may be drawn at closing; $115 million may be drawn at the Company’s option, in three separate tranches, upon approval of AXS-05 in MDD, upon approval of AXS-07 in migraine, and upon certain combined sales criteria for AXS-05 and AXS-07; and an additional $50 million is available, subject to the approval of Hercules Capital, to support future strategic initiatives, including further pipeline advancement or expansion. Of the initial $60 million, the Company drew down $50 million at closing, with the additional $10 million available to be drawn at the Company’s option. A portion of the initial drawdown was used to repay the Company’s previously existing $20 million principal loan with Silicon Valley Bank along with associated final payment fees. The new term loan facility bears interest at a calculated prime-based variable rate currently at 9.15%. It matures in October 2025 and has an initial interest-only payment period of 30 months, which may be extended to up to 48 months upon the drawing of future tranches. Axsome will issue warrants to purchase 15,541 shares of Axsome common stock upon initial funding of the facility.