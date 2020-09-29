 

Axsome Therapeutics Announces $225 Million Term Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  88   |   |   

Non-dilutive committed capital extends cash runway into at least 2024

Facility strengthens balance sheet through anticipated commercial launches of Axsome’s two lead CNS product candidates

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has secured a $225 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The committed capital strengthens the Company’s balance sheet through the anticipated commercial launches of its two lead product candidates, AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD) and AXS-07 for migraine, and extends its cash runway into at least 2024, based on current operating plans.

“The committed non-dilutive capital from this term loan facility increases our financial flexibility as we execute on the anticipated upcoming commercial launches of our first two potentially life-changing investigational medicines for patients living with depression and migraine,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “Simultaneously we will continue to advance the rest of our differentiated late-stage CNS pipeline which includes two other Breakthrough Therapy designated programs, AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation and AXS-12 in narcolepsy, as we build a leading CNS company.”

“Hercules is proud to partner with Axsome ahead of the filing of its New Drug Applications for AXS-05 in depression and for AXS-07 in migraine, and to support its work to develop novel treatments for the millions of patients with CNS disorders,” said Scott Bluestein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Hercules Capital. “The significant commitment from Hercules aligns with Axsome’s growth plans and provides an example of the breadth of our platform and our ability to finance life sciences companies through all stages of development.”

Under the terms of the new $225 million term loan facility, $60 million may be drawn at closing; $115 million may be drawn at the Company’s option, in three separate tranches, upon approval of AXS-05 in MDD, upon approval of AXS-07 in migraine, and upon certain combined sales criteria for AXS-05 and AXS-07; and an additional $50 million is available, subject to the approval of Hercules Capital, to support future strategic initiatives, including further pipeline advancement or expansion. Of the initial $60 million, the Company drew down $50 million at closing, with the additional $10 million available to be drawn at the Company’s option. A portion of the initial drawdown was used to repay the Company’s previously existing $20 million principal loan with Silicon Valley Bank along with associated final payment fees. The new term loan facility bears interest at a calculated prime-based variable rate currently at 9.15%. It matures in October 2025 and has an initial interest-only payment period of 30 months, which may be extended to up to 48 months upon the drawing of future tranches. Axsome will issue warrants to purchase 15,541 shares of Axsome common stock upon initial funding of the facility.

Seite 1 von 3
Axsome Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics Presents New Data from MOMENTUM Phase 3 Trial with AXS-07 Demonstrating Rapid Onset of Action and Reduced Symptom Recurrence in the Acute Treatment of Migraine
21.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics Announces Expedited Development of AXS-12 for the Treatment of Narcolepsy Based on FDA Breakthrough Therapy Meeting
17.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-07 Phase 3 Migraine Trial Results Selected by the American Academy of Neurology Science Committee as Featured Presentation
14.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics Presents New Data from GEMINI Phase 3 Trial with AXS-05 Demonstrating Rapid and Significant Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes in Major Depressive Disorder
10.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics to Present New Data for AXS-05 in Major Depressive Disorder at the 33rd European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress
08.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
03.09.20
Axsome Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
31.08.20
Axsome Therapeutics Confirms Pivotal Status and Advancement of AXS-05 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation Based on Successful FDA Breakthrough Therapy Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.08.20
258
AXSM (Mkap $83 M) (Cash $40 M) 4 x Phase 3 Studien /erste Daten im 2H 2017