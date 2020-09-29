CLS Americas Highlights High-Precision, Image-Guided Laser Ablation System for Prostate Tumors and Soft Tissues at FOCAL2020 Virtual Conference

”CLS is excited to sponsor and participate in the FOCAL2020 virtual conference of panels and workshops covering the latest tissue ablation technologies and treatments for prostate cancer,” stated Michael Magnani, managing director of CLS Americas, Inc. ”While our current products focus on MRI-guided, high-precision laser ablation, other types of complementary image guidance and ablation modalities are of interest, and may be incorporated into our minimally-invasive product portfolio in the future.”

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc . (CLS Americas), a subsidiary of CLS AB in Lund, Sweden, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming FOCAL2020 Virtual Conference titled, ”Frontiers in Oncologic Prostate Care and Ablative Local Therapy (Focal) ” being held this October 3-4, 2020. The conference offers numerous CME courses available with a broad focus under 3 primary areas: ”In-Office Transperineal Interventions”, ”Fusion-Guided Prostate Ablation”, State-of-the-art BPH Management.” Full Agenda & Specific courses listed here.

CLS developed its TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System with Thermoguide thermometry software and single-use accessories for image-guided, high precision soft tissue thermal therapy and laser ablation of tumors and soft tissues. The system’s tight integration with MRI scanners enables accurate configuration procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise ablation control. The system includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, thermometry software for real-time temperature mapping of MRI images during treatments, and non-cooled laser applicators and accessories.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System including specially designed sterile disposable products for the minimally invasive treatment of cancerous tumors, in accordance with regulatory approvals in EU and USA. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with imILT, the company’s interstitial thermotherapy with a potentially immune stimulating effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has subsidiaries in Germany and Irvine, CA. CLS is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).





