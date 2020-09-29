Caldas Gold Completes Exercise of Special Warrants; Announces Listing of New Warrants; Jeffrey Couch Appointed as Director
TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated September 21, 2020, Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its
previously completed bought deal private placement offering of special warrants (“Special Warrants”), an aggregate of 22,222,222 Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of 5:00 p.m. (EST)
on September 28, 2020 resulting in the issuance of 22,222,222 common shares and 22,222,222 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to holders of the Special Warrants.
The Warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) as of market open on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 under the symbol “CGC.WT”. For further details regarding the Warrants, please see the news release of the Company dated July 29, 2020 available on the Company’s website at www.caldasgold.ca or under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Updated Capitalization of the Company
As of September 28, 2020, the Company now has the following securities issued and outstanding:
|Securities
|
TSX-V
Symbol
|Number
|
Common
Shares
Issuable
|
Exercise price
per Common
Share
|
Expiry or Maturity
Date
|Common Shares
|CGC
|99,767,662
|Stock options
|255,000
|255,000
|CA$2.10
|February 25, 2021
|4,550,000
|4,550,000
|CA$2.00
|March 1, 2025
|160,000
|160,000
|CA$2.50
|June 26, 2025
|200,000
|200,000
|CA$2.73
|September 17, 2022
|5,165,000
|5,165,000
|
