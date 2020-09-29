 

Caldas Gold Completes Exercise of Special Warrants; Announces Listing of New Warrants; Jeffrey Couch Appointed as Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  84   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated September 21, 2020, Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously completed bought deal private placement offering of special warrants (“Special Warrants”), an aggregate of 22,222,222 Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of 5:00 p.m. (EST) on September 28, 2020 resulting in the issuance of 22,222,222 common shares and 22,222,222 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to holders of the Special Warrants.

The Warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) as of market open on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 under the symbol “CGC.WT”. For further details regarding the Warrants, please see the news release of the Company dated July 29, 2020 available on the Company’s website at www.caldasgold.ca or under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Updated Capitalization of the Company

As of September 28, 2020, the Company now has the following securities issued and outstanding:

Securities TSX-V
Symbol 		Number Common
Shares
Issuable 		Exercise price
per Common
Share 		Expiry or Maturity
Date
           
Common Shares CGC 99,767,662      
           
Stock options   255,000 255,000 CA$2.10 February 25, 2021
    4,550,000 4,550,000 CA$2.00 March 1, 2025
    160,000 160,000 CA$2.50 June 26, 2025
    200,000 200,000 CA$2.73 September 17, 2022
    5,165,000 5,165,000    
24.09.20
Caldas Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options
22.09.20
Caldas Gold Files Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Offering of Special Warrants
18.09.20
Caldas Gold Updates Certain Prior Disclosure
14.09.20
Caldas Gold Reports August 2020 Gold Production of 2,743 Ounces, up 66% Over Last Month

17.08.20
10
Caldas Gold’s Common Shares Begin Trading Today on the OTCQX Market in the United States