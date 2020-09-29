Caldas Gold Completes Exercise of Special Warrants; Announces Listing of New Warrants; Jeffrey Couch Appointed as Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated September 21, 2020, Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously completed bought deal private placement offering of special warrants (“Special Warrants”), an aggregate of 22,222,222 Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of 5:00 p.m. (EST) on September 28, 2020 resulting in the issuance of 22,222,222 common shares and 22,222,222 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to holders of the Special Warrants.

