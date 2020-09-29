Put Me In, Coach! Rogers Teams Up With Sports Stars to Help More Kids Return to Play

– Team Rogers Community Draft program provides thousands of youth athletes with $150 each towards league registration fees –

– Kids also to receive mentoring from Team Rogers teammates Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Bo Horvat, Marie-Philip Poulin, Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bo Bichette –

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Canadian athletes have a game-changing opportunity to hear from their heroes as Rogers today announced the launch of Team Rogers Community Draft. The nationwide program is aimed at helping Canadian youth and their families return to playing recreational sports in their communities, when and where it is safe to do so. Recognizing that organized sports may look a little different than usual this season, the program invites all families across Canada with children ages 5 to 17 who play – or want to play – organized youth hockey, baseball, or tennis to apply to be drafted to Team Rogers. Starting initially with hockey this fall, “drafted” youth athletes will receive $150 to help offset league fees, plus mentoring calls with Team Rogers professional athletes, Team Rogers merchandise, and other unique sports experiences. Applicant selection to Team Rogers will be through a random draw.

“Sport has the power to unite Canadians across the country, and as families continue to look for ways to manage life through COVID, we know that the role of sports in kids’ lives is more important than ever,” said Joe Natale, President & CEO, Rogers Communications. “With the Team Rogers Community Draft, Rogers has the unique privilege of leveraging our sports partners and media assets to help reignite the passion for sports while making it just a little bit easier for thousands of families to be part of the games they love.”

The National Hockey League, which recently set out a new strategic plan for inclusion and culture change in the sport, will support the Team Rogers Community Draft by selecting 150 BIPOC boys and girls playing hockey in Canada to take part in the program.

“The next generation of hockey players will not only bring a new level of talent and creativity, but a new level of diversity and inclusion to the game,” said Kim Davis, Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth and Legislative Affairs at the National Hockey League. “We are appreciative of our partnership with Rogers, and their commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented players and their families.”