 

Aleafia Health Launches Cannabis 2.0 Portfolio with 510 Vape Cartridges Featuring Unique Formulations

  • Vape launch represents the first of a broader expansion of the Company’s product portfolio
  • Rollout of further innovative Cannabis 2.0 formats in near term with production of cannabis-infused sublingual strips and confectionary edibles underway
  • New 2.0 formats to be coupled with a bolstered dried flower offering, featuring new cultivars and greater SKU availability

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch and release of 510 vape cartridges which represent the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product format in market.

“This is an important milestone which represents just the first step in our entering the adult-use market in a meaningful way, while strengthening our expanding medical cannabis market share. We look forward to an exciting sequence of product launches in the months ahead, as we continue to bring new innovative formats to market, while expanding our core portfolio,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

Expanded Product Portfolio Highlights

  • 510 Vape Cartridges: Sold under the Symbl adult-use and Emblem medical brands, the vapes are inspired by Aleafia Health’s signature cultivars. The custom-made, unique terpene blends deliver robust flavours and consistent effects. They contain CO2-extracted distillate mixed with a custom blend of botanically sourced terpenes. No fillers or artificial flavours are used, offering consumers and patients an authentic experience.
  • Sublingual Strips: Full production and packaging of the first production lot of cannabis-infused sublingual strips is underway, with a near-term launch expected. Featuring a rapid onset time and novel form factor, the sublingual strips offer patients and consumers a discreet, consistent experience.
  • Confectionary Edibles: Initial production of confectionary edibles has also begun at the Company’s Paris Facility following extensive research & development. They represent a major growth format with limited availability in Canada to date.
  • Expanded Dried Flower Offering: Expanding upon its signature strains, the Company has acquired a roster of new cultivars that are now in production at the Niagara Facility. Leveraging the greater scale of cultivation at Niagara, the Company will begin introducing a broader assortment of dried flower SKUs to align with the demand of key consumer segments.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Disclaimer

