Aleafia Health Launches Cannabis 2.0 Portfolio with 510 Vape Cartridges Featuring Unique Formulations

Vape launch represents the first of a broader expansion of the Company’s product portfolio

Rollout of further innovative Cannabis 2.0 formats in near term with production of cannabis-infused sublingual strips and confectionary edibles underway

New 2.0 formats to be coupled with a bolstered dried flower offering, featuring new cultivars and greater SKU availability



TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch and release of 510 vape cartridges which represent the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product format in market.

“This is an important milestone which represents just the first step in our entering the adult-use market in a meaningful way, while strengthening our expanding medical cannabis market share. We look forward to an exciting sequence of product launches in the months ahead, as we continue to bring new innovative formats to market, while expanding our core portfolio,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.