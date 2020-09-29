 

GreenMobility issues warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  76   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 64 – 2020
Copenhagen, September 29th, 2020


GreenMobility issues warrants


The Board of Directors of GreenMobility A/S, has today decided to grant warrants in the Company for the purpose of:

  • Ensuring that shareholders, the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and employees of the Company and subsidiaries have the same interests, and that everyone makes a special effort for the value creation in the Company and subsidiaries.
  • To retain the Board of Directors, Executive Board and employees of the Company and subsidiaries.

Warrants are granted under the existing warrant program as publicized in company announcement no. 41 on November 19th, 2019 and as a separate program. The combined warrant issuing is in accordance with the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on April 24th, 2020.

Warrants issued under the existing program will be granted to all board members and all full-time employees not covered in the separate program. It is expected, that 15,650 warrants will be granted under this program, which gives the right to a subscription of nominal DKK 6,260 shares in the company at a nominal value of DKK 0.40 per share, corresponding to 0.66% of the Company’s total outstanding share capital. The exercise price will be set as the average closing price in the period of August 28th, 2020 to September 27th, 2020.

Warrants issued under the separate program, will be as part of a general scheme for the Company's Executive Board and a group of employees in the Company, with an expected total of 96,911 warrants granted. The warrants give the right to subscribe for nominal DKK 38,764.40 shares in the company at a nominal value of DKK 0.40 per share, corresponding to 4.06% of the Company’s total outstanding share capital.

These warrants are granted as a one-time grant, and vesting will be in accordance with specification by the Board of Directors where warrant holders earn the right to exercise the warrants with 1/36 per month as from the date of employment, however no earlier than 1 January 2019. Warrants can be exercised at an exercise price of DKK 1.00 in the period from vesting and up to 5 years after granting, in 4 yearly exercise windows.

The theoretical market value of one share warrant granted is DKK 98.53 (calculated using the Black Scholes model). The key assumptions for the calculation are a share price of DKK 99.50, exercise price of DKK 1.00, volatility of 30%, and an interest rate of 1%.

The warrants granted now can be subscribed for in the period September 29th, 2020 – October 4th, 2020 (both days inclusive). Warrant recipients do not have to pay a fee to take out warrants.

If all warrants are subscribed for, the Board of Directors will then be able to issue an additional 17,439 warrants in accordance with the authorization to issue warrants in section 4.1 in the Company's Articles of Association corresponding to an increase in the company's share capital of up to a nominal amount of DKK 6,975.60.



For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com
GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor
NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk



GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates a total fleet of 900 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus in Denmark, Malmö and Gothenburg in Sweden and Antwerp and Gent in Belgium. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.

Attachment


GreenMobility Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
03.09.20
GreenMobility reaches operational profitability as the first electric carsharing brand