Cartier Iron Extends Major Epithermal Gold-Silver Target Zone to 20Km+ Strike Length at Big Easy Gold Project, Newfoundland

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE: CFE) (“Cartier Iron”), is pleased to report on results of a geological mapping, soil sampling and prospecting program completed during July, 2020, at its Big Easy Gold project (see press release July 8, 2020), located on the Burin Peninsula in eastern Newfoundland. The program focused on follow-up of major target areas outlined by magnetic and induced polarization/resistivity (IP/Res) surveys as well as exploration of the potential southern extension of these chargeability zones which have had only limited previous work.

The bulk of the area explored is covered by extensive bog and small lakes/ponds so there is very limited outcrop. Nevertheless, five (5) boulders of quartz were found as shown in Figure 1. The most significant find, however, was a small outcrop of weakly banded siliceous cherty quartz located in the centre of claim 025452M (Figure 1). This outcrop, as well as the boulders, most likely are siliceous sinter representing a silica cap. Sampling did not return any significant gold values which is typical of silica caps on epithermal systems. The outcrop is located approximately 12.5 km south of the Big Easy showing and 9 km south of the ET showing. The quartz boulders, which are likely close to source, extend further to the south suggesting that the potential overall strike length of the target zone for low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization may be more than 20 km (Figure 1).

Another unusual feature present approximately 1 km south of the siliceous outcrop is a prominent circular drainage pattern approximately 1 km in diameter. This possibly represents a domal structure related to an intrusion. This area requires further exploration follow-up.

A total of 1090 sites in 4 separate grids (Figure 1) were visited and 817 soil samples were collected including 17 field site duplicates plus 18 additional blanks inserted for a total of 835 samples analyzed. B-horizon soils were collected where possible, with B-C horizon soils collected in areas with less well-developed soil profiles. The success rate for collection of a satisfactory soil sample was 74% which was much higher than anticipated at the start of the survey due to the generally boggy conditions. Seven (7) samples returned values greater than 10ppb gold (Au) to a maximum of 18ppb Au while 24 samples returned values from 5 to 10ppb Au. While these are low order of magnitude values, it is important to remember that the discovery of the Big Easy showing in 1994 was made during follow-up of a 10ppb Au lake sediment anomaly, hence low values are significant in this environment. There appears to be a noticeable trend of values greater than 10ppb in the vicinity of the siliceous cherty quartz outcrop in Grid 3 and in Grid 2 approximately 5km to the north.